Bocelli’s performance one for the record books

On Easter Sunday, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli broke multiple records with an emotionally-charged solo performance, streamed exclusively live via YouTube from the Duomo in Milan.

This historic event reached over 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, making it one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.

The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours. Even prior to the stream beginning, more than 1 million viewers were present in the waiting room, in anticipation of the performance.

Bocelli’s extraordinary Music For Hope performance has since been covered in more than 100 countries worldwide, and continues to trend globally across YouTube and social media platforms. During the past 48 hours, it reached #1 Trending on YouTube across U.S., U.K., Italy, Canada and throughout Latin America.

These staggering figures make this event the biggest live-streamed classical music event of all time, as millions of all-ages and backgrounds, joined together remotely around the world for this special 30-minute Easter Sunday broadcast. The performance has now been viewed in excess of 35 million times since Sunday evening.

The event was a moving delivery of an inspiring programme of sacred music, amid the stillness of a city under continued lockdown. But behind the scenes it was a remarkable technical feat to film and record the concert within the restrictions, as well as the time pressure to make the audio and footage available for access immediately afterwards.

The aim was to deliver an uplifting message of love, healing and hope to the public through music, at a time when it was most needed – and it did just that. The recording was released digitally on audio streaming services within hours.

Andrea Bocelli explains: “I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction that has gone beyond our highest expectations. For an artist, the event is the reason for the sacrifices of a lifetime; for a believer and a Catholic as I am, it was further confirmation of the benevolent smile with which the Heavenly Father looks to his children. It was an immeasurable honour and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, gathered in a single embrace – a small, great miracle of which the whole world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism about the future of our planet. Thanks to everyone who worked in the shadows for weeks, from management to the record label, and especially to all of those who have shared this moment with us, to stay truly united.”

Accompanied only by the organist, Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang a carefully chosen selection of pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion. This included the beloved Bach/Gounod setting of Ave Maria and Franck’s Panis Angelicus. Bocelli brought the stirring recital to a close with Amazing Grace, for which he was shown making his way out of the cathedral, in silence, and onto the steps facing a totally deserted piazza – an unprecedented sight for the national and international landmark – to sing the first verse completely unaccompanied. This was a moment of unforgettable poignancy.

