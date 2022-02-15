‘Boereseep’ keeps Martha on the go
15 February 2022 | Business
“I’m sure my father is looking down on me from heaven and I’m so sorry he could not see my business. He would have sat on this chair and asked me, ‘Nana, how should I wrap the soap?’ He would have helped me stir. I miss him a lot,” says Martha April (61), the woman behind Martha's BoerSeep.
Martha was born in Upington, South Africa. “My father worked building roads in Namibia. He travelled back and forth to visit us in Upington. My mother raised us alone until they decided that they should be together and we moved to Windhoek. ”
Martha was 16 years old and finished school here after which she started working.
“My parents were both business-minded people. My father owned minibuses that ran between Windhoek and Upington. He was probably one of the first people to have such a service. They also had a shop and butchery in Khomasdal.”
Martha started working after school and later also in her parents’ shop and butchery.
“While I was working, I got up at 04:00 and baked muffins, which I then sold at work. I involved my whole family in this and we all took turns in the mornings to bake. Then we all went to work with a bakery and sold it there.”
According to Martha, she inherited the drive to do business from her parents and they were her role models.
“I’m just a little annoyed at myself for only starting my own business at 59!”
BoerSeep
“We lived in Walvis Bay for about four years. We moved there at the end of 2015 and thought we could create a better life for ourselves, but then the economy came and we collapsed.”
Her father died and the family moved back to Windhoek so that she could take care of her mother. Her husband quit his job at Walvis Bay and could not immediately find work in Windhoek again. “Still, we had to eat. I spoke with the Lord and He asked me: What do you have in your hand? And He showed me the boereseep.”
Martha says no one in her family makes soap like this. She had a good friend, Muriel, in Walvis Bay who made some farm soap and sold it at bazaars. “I told her - when we were still in Walvis Bay - she could go big with the soap, but Muriel didn’t want to. After the Lord showed me the soap, I called her and told her about it, and said I wanted to make the soap. Muriel said I should go ahead and do it and she would even help me.”
On 27 April 2020, Martha made a blend of boereseep. Today she makes 65 such bars at once. Martha’s BoerSeep is sold at about 40 stores nationwide.
“I went to shops and my soap is currently being sold in Spar outlets in Oranjemund, OK Foods as far north as Ongwediwa, in six different Woermann, Brock stores and some pharmacies. I’m very proud, because remember, there was a time when I could only buy N$10 worth of electricity.
“I want to cry out of gratitude. You know nothing. All you know is how to make something with nothing. Today I can proudly look at what I have. I’m just sorry that I only started my own business at 59.”
The boereseep is 100 percent natural handmade soap that Martha and her two sons, Marco and Maxell, make on the stoep of her house in Khomasdal. “My husband and daughter have full-time jobs, but when they come home at night and we are busy, they jump in and help.”
Advice
“There are days when we do not make soap and then I encourage my children to do what they are good at. Maxwell builds furniture from pallets and he also made the containers into which the mixture is poured to dry. There is a great need for work out there and every person needs to see what gift they have received. Even if it's cutting someone’s hair. There is scissors in the house and you only need put a towel around your shoulders. Someone in the family may have a razor that you can use. People always think they do not have money, so they cannot start with something new. But take a look at what you do have and get started. Perhaps you can bake cake. You don’t have to bake a wedding cake to start with. I started with one bar of soap, and today I make 65 at a time.”
She encourages people to do research on the internet to get ideas they can do.
“Go and see what you can make with newsprint, cans or plastic bottles. Take old rags and press them into cement and make flower pots. You don’t always need a lot of money to start something. You don’t have to sit at home and wonder why so and so is going forward or where you can borrow money now. Do something.”
Looking ahead
Martha wants to start a factory to create jobs, especially for people who have been in prison. “People make mistakes and go to jail and pay for their mistakes. When they come out, they want to become and do something, but often they are not accepted by society again. They need a chance and nobody wants to give them a chance. I want to give them a chance and a job.”
For more info, visit the Facebook page Martha’s BoerSeep.