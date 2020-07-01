Boerewors training a braaiing success

Members of the public and employees show their certificates after completing the training session. Photo contributed A Group of young chefs, qualified chefs and foodies with Sanet Prinsloo at the Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy. Photo contributed

The popular Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors competition is in full swing, with regional and final rounds just around the corner.

Every year the Namibian Chefs Association (NamChefs) and the Shoprite Group of Namibia hosts training sessions aimed at educating the public on making traditional boerewors.

Former NamChefs president Sanet Prinsloo, who is no stranger to the culinary industry or the Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors competition, said that boerewors is an integral part of people in Southern Africa. “It is part of our heritage and part of who we are.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary for the competition, with Prinsloo being part of it since day one. “It is such an honor for me to have been part of this competition since inception. And what a journey it has been! Each year I have the opportunity to educate the public on what makes a sausage a true ‘boerewors’. This is exactly why we host training sessions. The sole purpose is to educate people and create excitement about the competition and boerewors.”

During the first session at the Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy, 20 young chefs, qualified chefs and foodies got the chance to “get under the skin” of what can be considered a true boerewors.

“It’s always so exciting to see how young and upcoming chefs enjoy the training session and go home with more knowledge that enables them to differentiate between a normal sausage and boerewors,” Prinsloo said.

The second session was held at the Shoprite head office with 11 attendees. “I really find it fascinating that there are people who never knew they would enjoy the session as much as they do!” Prinsloo said, adding that it makes her day when attendees say “thank you” afterwards and that they found the training to be interesting and informative.

The Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors competition is slowly coming to an end, with regional rounds taking place in Windhoek on 18 July and in Swakopmund on 1 August, after which the top 12 finalists will be revealed.

The competition attracts hundreds of entries every year, ultimately crowning one boerewors champion. This year, the winner and runners up walk away with a total of N$300 000 in Shoprite and Checkers vouchers.

The final takes place in Windhoek on 24 September and the 2020 Shoprite and Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors will be available in-store as from 26 September at your nearest Shoprite or Checkers branch.

For more information, visit namibianchampionboerewors.com

