Book now for ‘Miles’ and more

18 November 2020 | Tourism

With a few weeks left before the festive season begins, several travellers are looking forward to taking a long-deserved break after the challenging year that 2020 has been.
In this light, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) announced that Jakkalsputz, Mile 72 and Torra Bay will start welcoming guests as from 1 December 2020, while Mile 108 is currently open to the public with new developments underway.
According to Sebulon Chicalu, NWR Chief Operations Officer, he is delighted that the “Miles” will once again be open to the public. “It is also pleasing to note that we are currently adding self-contained campsites at Mile 108 that will cost N$400 per site/per day for 1 - 4 people staying less than ten days and only N$300 for 11 days and more. Additionally, for guests that would like chalets, they are welcome to book at Terrace Bay resort.”
Over the past few months, NWR has been offering its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa, Hardap and Waterberg facilities for isolation services to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
“With the easing of travel restrictions and the decline in individuals requiring isolation facilities, we have decided to allow the travelling public to make bookings at /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa, Hardap and Waterberg as from 1 December 2020. The past few weeks saw an increase in guests wanting to stay at these resorts, especially with the steady opening of borders throughout the SADC region,” NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said.
For those looking to make bookings, send an email to [email protected] or call the Central Reservation Office at 061 285 7200.

