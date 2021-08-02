Book your cancer screening now

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday (5 August 2021), when screenings are carried out for cervical (Pap smear) and breast (clinical breast examination) cancers. Bring along your Namibian ID and N$100 (CAN will pay the rest, along with your own night gown/wrap. Book your spot at 061 237740 to avoid disappointment. Only 50 ladies per slot can be registered, so please book in advance and make sure you are on time as confirmed by CAN’s teams. Please be early to get your seat and comply with Covid-19 regulations, and remember to wear your mask! If you would like a private appointment / specific timeslot or would like to book a corporate clinic for your company, please contact CAN’s medical team at [email protected]
or 061 237740 (Sr Aina Nghitongo or Martha Angula).