Book your learners now

31 January 2022 | Local News

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that bookings for learner licence testing would recommence on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 at all NaTIS Centres countrywide.
“Applicants will no longer be required to drop their applications in a box at the NaTIS Centres,” Corporate Communication Officer Constance Mwilima said in a media release.
The new booking system requires applicants to submit their application forms, in person, at the counters at relevant NaTIS Centres. Thereafter a test date and time of the next available slot will be provided to the applicant immediately.
Mwilima added that applicants must take along a certified copy of their ID and a N$50 learner licence application fee.
Furthermore, applicants may download the learner licence application form from the RA website (www.ra.org.na)
“Applicants are reminded to ensure that they are allocated a slot for the test before leaving the NaTIS premises. We againwish to appeal to all our clients to adhere to the set precautionary Covid-19 protocols at all times, when visiting our offices.”

