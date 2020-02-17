Booklet for law enforcement officials

17 February 2020 | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes results in civilians losing their lives.
The booklet was launched at the House of Democracy in Windhoek by Dianne Hubbard, the Coordinator for the Gender Research and Advocacy Project at LAC, last week.
She said they were prompted to publish the booklet by events that have been happening in the country since the launch of Operation Hornkranz and Operation Kalahari Desert, which generated both positive and negative perceptions from the public.
Hubbard said when law enforcement agencies conduct such operations, they sometimes bypass the Constitution which is supposed to guide them in carrying out their duties. This clearly stipulates Namibia’s armed forces law which is divided into three categories, namely the Police Act 19 of 1990, Correctional Service Act 9 of 2012 and Defence Act 1 of 2002, she said.
Hubbard said it was shocking to learn that members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) used lethal weapons on unarmed civilians during Operation Hornkranz and Operation Kalahari Desert, when some people were shot dead and others injured by people that were supposed to protect them, and it has now attracted international condemnation.
“There is no need to use lethal weapons on someone suspected of forgery, fraud or any other criminal activities that do not pose danger to a law enforcement officer or the public. International forums have criticised Namibia for using NDF to carry out police duties,” Hubbard said.
Deputy minister of safety and security Daniel Kashikola who was also in attendance, said he is satisfied with the report compiled in the booklet because it is balanced as it went to the extent of praising the police for its work, “something very rare in local media”.
“Normally, the media focuses only on negative reports even though there are lots of positive things to report from, so keep it up,” Kashikola said. – Nampa

