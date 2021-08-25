Boost for beautiful Chelsi

25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

MTC is supporting Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo (pictured), to the tune of N$100 000 as part of its corporate social responsibility, enabling her to register for the Miss Universe competition. Chelsi also received a brand new iPhone 12 and airtime worth N$2 000 for each month until the end of her reign. Shikongo, 23, will represent Namibia at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, taking place in December 2021 in Eilat, Israel. According to MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, the Namibian people’s support is crucial because it will motivate her to bring the crown home. “Your country’s support for any individual is critical. It motivates you to succeed and, hopefully, to bring that success home. To Namibian businesses, Miss Namibia is a source of pride for us. Let us provide her with the necessary support now, rather than waiting till she returns home with the crown.” Photo Michael Kayunde

