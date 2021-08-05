Boost for Bel Esprit post-Covid unit

Bel Esprit in Windhoek recently opened Schalk Steyn Post-Covid-19 unit. The FirstRand HOPE Fund announced donated N$300 000 towards Bel Esprit's Schalk Steyn Post-Covid-19 unit.

“We are extremely grateful to the FirstRand Namibia HOPE Fund for their generous support and look forward to being able to concentrate our efforts to help patients without medical aid. If we can help the poor or financially stranded patients - this will make our envisaged Schalk Steyn Post-Covid-19 Unit unique,” says Dr Rian van Schalkwyk of Bel Esprit Clinic in Windhoek.

“The funds will be directed towards patients who have no medical aid and will be used to cover hospital charges, nurse and nursing sister and related costs for those patients,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.

Van Schalkwyk said that the Schalk Steyn Post-Covid-19 Unit was recently opened at the Bel Esprit Clinic in Windhoek, catering to post-Covid-19 patient recovery and rehabilitation, from ten days after a positive PCR test. The aim of the unit is to take the pressure off hospitals and help create space to admit the critically ill patients.

“Schalk Steyn fought the virus with so much bravery but in the end, he lost the battle. We would like to celebrate his life and his fight by naming this unit in his honour.”

The clinic has provided the unit with 16 beds for the beginning phase with an option to increase the capacity to 32 beds if necessary.

“Bel Esprit still functions as a hospital, but we would also like to include and welcome post-Covid-19 patients dependent on oxygen or for further rehabilitation. The unit will see to patients who are still dependent on oxygen but can leave the hospital or patients from home who require oxygen in any form. We are open to patients who need care but not in a high care or ICU setup.”

Van Schalkwyk added that the unit would see to patient’s hydration, nutrition, physiotherapy, and psychological needs as post Covid-19 complication can be very debilitating. Thus far a highly experienced registered nurse, trained in the treatment of Covid-19 patients has been appointed as well as another nursing sister and as the need arises more nurses will be added to the staff complement.

“We are using the care worker of the facility without extra cost, and we currently have five doctors willing to assist in the unit,” adds Van Schalkwyk.

So far the unit has received a donation of nine oxygenators, two oxygen tanks, two CPAP machines, masks, sanitisers and miscellaneous items.

