Boost for boxing’s Lukas

African Connection Promotion’s Immanuel Moses (left) and Sakaria Lukas are seen on this photo in training outfits that they received from ROOMAIF. Photo contributed

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas received a full sponsorship from ROOMAIF ahead of his match against American boxer, Jesse Magdaleno, taking place on 14 March in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

As part of the sponsorship, Sakaria received training gear which includes skipping ropes, punching bags, training pads, and gloves while his stable African Connection (AC) Promotions received ring pads.

According to AC Promotion’s Immanuel Moses, Sakaria will be kitted out with sports gear and equipment by ROOMAIF for the upcoming event.

The 35-year-old Namibian featherweight boxer, who started his boxing career in 2011, is undefeated with a record of 23 wins from as many fights, 16 of them by virtue of knockout.

Magdaleno has a record of 27 wins and one loss from his 28 career bouts.

