Boost for boxing’s Lukas

25 February 2020 | Sports

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas received a full sponsorship from ROOMAIF ahead of his match against American boxer, Jesse Magdaleno, taking place on 14 March in Madison Square Garden, New York City.
As part of the sponsorship, Sakaria received training gear which includes skipping ropes, punching bags, training pads, and gloves while his stable African Connection (AC) Promotions received ring pads.
According to AC Promotion’s Immanuel Moses, Sakaria will be kitted out with sports gear and equipment by ROOMAIF for the upcoming event.
The 35-year-old Namibian featherweight boxer, who started his boxing career in 2011, is undefeated with a record of 23 wins from as many fights, 16 of them by virtue of knockout.
Magdaleno has a record of 27 wins and one loss from his 28 career bouts.

Similar News

 

Top Two soccer and netball this weekend

4 hours ago | Sports

The Top Two football and netball tournament under the auspices of Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) takes place in the capital at Sam Nujoma...

Basketball coaches coached

4 hours ago | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

5 hours ago | Sports

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.Speaking the media...

Big bucks for hooking the big one

1 day - 27 February 2020 | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Nedbank and cycling – two peas in a pod

2 days ago - 26 February 2020 | Sports

The local cycling scene is abuzz this season, particularly with a few spots up for grabs for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Investment in sponsorship...

Hardap track champs held in Reho

3 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

The Hardap Schools Sports Region (HSSR) hosted the Hardap Athletics Championships in Rehoboth at Dr Lemmer High School on Saturday, with athletes competing in track...

A decade of shooting hoops

4 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Celebrating 10 years of changing lives was the theme at the 10-year anniversary at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) held over the weekend.The celebration which...

Craven, Adrian win again

4 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Dan Craven and Vera Adrian were crowned national champions after winning the Nedbank Namibia National Road Cycling Championships on Sunday.The race saw riders cycling to...

Soccer's Nawaseb signs with Uzbek outfit

4 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Brave Warriors and Black Africa striker McCartney Nawaseb signed a two-year professional contract with Qizilqum Zarafshon Football Club, a team that plays in Uzbekistan’s top...

Wicket cricket!

6 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20 on Thursday, where four teams made their draft picks for this year’s...

