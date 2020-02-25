Boost for boxing’s Lukas
25 February 2020 | Sports
As part of the sponsorship, Sakaria received training gear which includes skipping ropes, punching bags, training pads, and gloves while his stable African Connection (AC) Promotions received ring pads.
According to AC Promotion’s Immanuel Moses, Sakaria will be kitted out with sports gear and equipment by ROOMAIF for the upcoming event.
The 35-year-old Namibian featherweight boxer, who started his boxing career in 2011, is undefeated with a record of 23 wins from as many fights, 16 of them by virtue of knockout.
Magdaleno has a record of 27 wins and one loss from his 28 career bouts.