Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

09 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.
Christ’s Hope provides sustainable support at ten care points located in four towns across Namibia to free the children from the cycle of AIDS and poverty.
With 400 children currently registered with Christ’s Hope International Namibia, the programme is looking at raising this number to 900 by 2025 due to the increased effects of Covid-19 on HIV affected households, leaving more children orphaned.
The children benefit from a holistic care model by attending an afterschool program at their closest care point, close to their school and home. Locally employed caregivers care for the children by preparing warm meals, assisting with homework and engaging the children in activities and programs that support their focus on physical, intellectual, emotional, community and spiritual development. Christ's Hope International oversees all activities and program content to ensure up-to-date teaching methods and support systems.
“These children face extreme difficulties and without help, will often repeat the cycle of AIDS and extreme poverty,” said Hannelie Turner, Christ’s Hope International Namibia’s Country Team Leader “With the donation received from the Capricorn Foundation, we can cover budget items that go directly to the care of the children. These include stationery, school uniforms and hygiene packs. With the help of key players in the community, Christ’s Hope screens and selects children with the most need for the program. Unfortunately, the children live in extreme poverty, and as a result, they are vulnerable to neglect, abuse, trafficking, and disease. Often, they cannot receive an education or get the care and support that young ones need.”
“Christ’s Hope International Namibia has a 17-year track record of caring for orphaned and vulnerable children in Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Okahandja and Oshikuku. We are pleased to partner with an organisation that has a holistic approach to social development, which enables us to connect the children to positive change,” said Marlize Horn on behalf of the Capricorn Foundation.

