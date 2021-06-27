Boost for city’s urban garden

New electrical substation in the works

27 June 2021 | Agriculture

The City of Windhoek (CoW) secured N$1.92 million from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop and boost agricultural food production of Farm Okukuna, the city’s urban agriculture project.
Farm Okukuna is situated in the Goreangab Dam informal settlement, where the project aims to address food insecurity and unemployment among the city’s disadvantaged and vulnerable communities. The project has one permanent employee and seven volunteers from the community.
CoW’s Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Participation manager Harold Akwenye in a media statement said the municipal council accepted a non-refundable grant of N$1.92 million from the UNDP for the development of Farm Okukuna. Once ministerial approval is obtained, the donation will be used to fund activities at the project for a period of one year.

New substation
In other news, Akwenye said that the CoW has approved an agreement to lease land to NamPower for the construction of a new substation for Windhoek called the Khomas Intake Substation, to be situated on a portion of Farm 508 in the Havana informal settlement.
For NamPower to take occupation of the identified site and start with the construction of the substation, they will pay the City a lease amount of N$1 per month until all legalities around the transfer of the site are concluded.
The ownership of the site, Akwenye said, will eventually be transferred to NamPower at no cost, since that the construction of the substation is necessitated by Windhoek’s electricity needs beyond 2024.
“Existing NamPower infrastructure through which Windhoek receives its electricity demand has reached its physical design capacity and cannot be upgraded to accommodate the anticipated electricity demand growth. CoW paid NamPower N$72.5 million in 2017 as a first contribution towards the project and an additional N$135 million still needs to be paid, which the City is currently attempting to secure from financial institutions,” Akwenye said. – Nampa

