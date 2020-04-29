Boost for education

29 April 2020 | Education

As from today, the first in a series of printed booklets is distributed to pre-primary and grade 1 to 3 students, providing access to learning materials countrywide.
More than 300 000 learners will benefit from the project, with which Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) aims to assist the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to improve education and enable homeschooling for all.
The printed material is not only distributed in the printed media, but also directly to school districts nationwide. It will also be available online, with e-lessons and other activities.
The project starts with the pre-primary learning phase up to grade 3. Besides English, the material will be available in Oshiwambo, Otjiherero, Khoekhoegowab, Afrikaans, Otjiherero, RuKwangali, siLozi, English, German and sign language.
In the next eight weeks, online education will also be rolled out for grades 4 to 7. The project will then reach over 600 000 learners.
Visit zoshy.online, Zoshy and My Zone's Facebook pages and our sister publication platforms to learn together.
The booklets are inserted into NMH's daily newspapers – Republikein, Namibian Sun and Allgemeine Zeiting – as well as The Namibian and New Era. Newsprint Namibia and Hardap Freight Services are responsible for the distribution of the booklets.
For more information, contact project coordinator Octavia Tsibes at [email protected] or 081 556 2985.

