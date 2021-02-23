Boost for Hep E

23 February 2021 | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s response to the virus’ outbreak.
The donation, made through the World Health Organisation (WHO), includes Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDTs) kits for Hepatitis A virus (HAV) and Euro-immune Elisa confirmatory testing supplies purchased at a combined value of N$115 000 to support the Hepatitis E virus outbreak activities.
The donation also includes biomedical equipment, funded by WHO to a combined value of over N$12.8 million, to support government’s Coronavirus response activities.
Speaking at the handover, Japanese ambassador to Namibia Hideaki Harada said Japan is committed to supporting the Namibian government’s leadership and efforts, in partnership with WHO, to ensure that all community members can live a fulfilling life, through a strengthened health system. “I sincerely hope that the equipment and supplies provided under this project are fully utilized, not only for tackling Hepatitis E but also for contributing to the general improvement in Namibian people’s health,” he said.

Cooperation
Harada also added that through current bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Japan is implementing a medical equipment supply project to 17 hospitals in Namibia to tackle Covid-19 and to help upgrade the Namibian health system as a whole.
Speaking at the same occasion, WHO country representative, Charles Sagoe-Moses said strengthening diagnostic testing capacity is important to rule out Hepatitis and determine the cause of acute jaundice where possible.
Sagoe-Moses further stated that WHO and health ministry, with support from the government of Japan, will accelerate the implementation of Hepatitis response activities including training and deployment of health facility staff in the use of Hepatitis Rapid diagnostic kits, recruitment of local volunteers to strengthen human resource capacity in health ministry and capacity building for healthcare workers in Hepatitis coordination, surveillance and case management, risk communication and community engagement, amongst others. – Nampa

