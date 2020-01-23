Boost for Katutura projects

One of the beneficiaries with the material she received. Photo Nampa

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services to a hair salon in an effort to help grow small and medium enterprises.

Speaking at the handover, Katutura East constituency councillor Ruben Sheehama said the office was allocated this material and equipment during the 2019/20 financial year aimed at income generating activities, which is given to community projects to start up new or upgrade existing small business annually.

He said that the material is directed towards supporting small upcoming entrepreneurs, women, men and youth who don’t qualify for loans at financial institutions. “The support encourages community members to embark on economically viable projects that are sustainable in the long run. This assistance to the community in turn reduces poverty by creating employment in the constituency.”

Sheehama said that project application forms were distributed to community members, but that not all applicants could be considered for funding or assistance because of the limited budget and some not reaching the requirement criteria.

Sheehama said that the lowest funded project received material valued at N$7 000, while the highest received material valued at N$31 600.

He urged the beneficiaries to create employment and make their projects exemplary to others.

“The regional council support does not end with material assistance. We will continue to give support in terms of monitoring, mentoring and training,” he said.

