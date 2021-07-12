Boost for PMTCT in prisons

12 July 2021 | Social Issues

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) donated medical equipment and supplies to the Windhoek Female Correctional Facility aimed to assist women and babies in terms of HIV and Aids treatment and prevention.
As part of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) offers female inmates Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) services to help prevent HIV positive mothers serving terms in prison from transmitting the virus to their babies.
The donations worth close to N$64 000 consisted of baby scales, blood pressure machines, foetal stethoscope, first aid kits, oxygen flowmeters and other equipment necessary to monitor, treat and prevent transmission of the virus.
While receiving the donation, NCS’s Chief Medical Officer Commissioner Ottilie Kovalova said the supplies will assist improve service delivery and allow female inmates and their babies to access PMTCT services. “This donation just comes at the right time, as NCS is moving toward the integration of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and HIV services in correctional settings where PMTCT services will be made available and accessible to female inmates and babies,” Kovalova said. – Nampa

