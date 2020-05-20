Boreholes to be registered

20 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek is implementing a project to register privately-owned operational and/or non-operational boreholes in the local authority area, covering all boreholes on urban properties and farmlands, Groot Aub Township and surrounds.
In light of this, all property owners are required to register their boreholes by completing the Windhoek Townlands Borehole Hydrocensus Form and returning it to the City. Both electronic and hard copy submissions of completed forms will be accepted.
The form is available on the City of Windhoek website at www. windhoekcc.org.na with completed forms that must reach the City by 31 July 2020.
For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected] or call 061 290 3067 or 061 290 2149.

