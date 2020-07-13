Bosses beware – scammers at it again

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary of scammers trying to solicit funds under false pretences.

Nampol said that so far, based on information received, at least two prominent CEOs have been contacted by unscrupulous persons.

“Information has it that a secretary / personal assistant would call an office purportedly on behalf of an executive director or governor, looking for the head of the company. Because the call sounds official and urgent, the PA at the receiving end will share the boss’ mobile number with the caller. Subsequently, the scammer will come up with a convincing story about an accident in which a relative is involved and in the process got stranded, and who is asking for assistance in the form of money,” Nampol said in a media statement.

Nampol said that owing to complaints, the force warns everyone but especially CEOs, MDs and their personal assistants, to be vigilant when contacted by unknown persons pretending to be an acquaintances and asking for money.

Furthermore, Nampol said that if you receive a call from an unknown person, interrogate them, assure them you will get back to them after speaking to the relative perceived to be in a pickle, and never send money before confirmation. Then contact the police.

