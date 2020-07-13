Bosses beware – scammers at it again

13 July 2020 | Crime

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary of scammers trying to solicit funds under false pretences.
Nampol said that so far, based on information received, at least two prominent CEOs have been contacted by unscrupulous persons.
“Information has it that a secretary / personal assistant would call an office purportedly on behalf of an executive director or governor, looking for the head of the company. Because the call sounds official and urgent, the PA at the receiving end will share the boss’ mobile number with the caller. Subsequently, the scammer will come up with a convincing story about an accident in which a relative is involved and in the process got stranded, and who is asking for assistance in the form of money,” Nampol said in a media statement.
Nampol said that owing to complaints, the force warns everyone but especially CEOs, MDs and their personal assistants, to be vigilant when contacted by unknown persons pretending to be an acquaintances and asking for money.
Furthermore, Nampol said that if you receive a call from an unknown person, interrogate them, assure them you will get back to them after speaking to the relative perceived to be in a pickle, and never send money before confirmation. Then contact the police.

Similar News

 

Pandemic fuels risk of human trafficking

1 week ago - 01 July 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Covid-19 global health crisis has unleashed a Pandora’s box of domino effects that experts fear is fuelling an economic and social environment...

Namibia steps up fight against human trafficking

2 weeks ago - 26 June 2020 | Crime

Namibia has been upgraded to a Tier 1 country in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for fully meeting the minimum standards for the...

Lawsuits against police, NDF pile up

2 weeks ago - 24 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] of the latest lawsuits brought by a Namibian citizen who claims she was brutally assaulted by soldiers during Operation Hornkranz in April...

Dodgy business practices exposed

3 weeks ago - 17 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarFollowing repeated accusations against the late businessman Werner Beddies, who was involved in a fatal accident in September last year, Windhoek Express’...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison dreadlocks

1 month - 02 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Thanks to ATCO

2 months ago - 11 May 2020 | Crime

After recovering some of their stolen livestock, victims of stock theft in the Omaheke region’s Epukiro constituency complimented the Anti-Stock Theft Community Organisation (ATCO) for...

Windhoek man accused of paedophilia

2 months ago - 01 May 2020 | Crime

The Namibian Police has arrested a 49-year old man in Windhoek who has been under investigation for some time, for his apparent active involvement in...

Lockdown not stopping ‘unscrupulous elements’

2 months ago - 21 April 2020 | Crime

Since the lockdown extension, 77 people have been charged countrywide for violating lockdown regulations, of which 40 were arrested for selling alcohol, 15 for failing...

Pre-primary settles with parents of kidnapped daughter

2 months ago - 20 April 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek pre-primary school has agreed to pay N$500 000 to the bereaved parents of a five-year-old girl who was abducted and raped...

OKH residents warned to be weary of water

2 months ago - 20 April 2020 | Crime

The ministry of agriculture, water and land reform (MAWLR) warned the public, mainly residents around the town of Okahandja, to avoid buying or using empty...

Latest News

Lighting up Katutura

17 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Big boost for Groot Aub...

17 hours ago | Society

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost...

Only the best for Namibian...

19 hours ago | Business

Countries all over the world have developed standards and policies for the safety and benefit of all their road users.Some countries’ standards are developed entirely...

Life in transition

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Marita van RooyenWell-known artist Barbara Böhlke’s latest collection can be viewed at The Project Room in Windhoek as from Friday (17 July).Although Böhlke...

CoW warns against veld fires

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Disasters

Unlike many other hazards, most veld fires are caused by people and can be prevented by people too.This year the vegetation growth presents a lot...

Housing remains vastly inadequate

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] it was projected that Namibia would be 66% urbanised by 2020, the powers that be failed to respond through appropriate strategies to...

Bosses beware – scammers at...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Crime

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary...

Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced...

Miller and Vorster race to...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Sports

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances on Sunday.Miller, who a week ago lost the...

Load More