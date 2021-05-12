Bowling on a roll

Preparations underway for African States Bowls Tournament

Photo Nampa

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.

The championships saw players from all over Namibia, as well as Namibians based in South Africa, participating at the event which was held at the Eros Bowling Club in the capital.

Speaking to Nampa, Wells said the standard of play by bowlers was amazing, which is a move in the right direction for the NBA as they prepare to host the African State Bowls tournament in September 2021.

“Everyone thinks bowling is for people who are retired or have nothing to do, but we have a number of young people who play. We therefore call on more young people to join the sport, which is really fun to play,” he said.

He added that the NBA used the nationals to select a team that will compete with the best in the continent during the African States Bowls Tournament. “We haven’t yet decided how many teams we will enter, as that will depend on the number of African countries that will confirm their attendance. When we have that number, we will decide if we enter two teams or one, but a team consists of five players,” Wells said.

He added that this year’s nationals saw players from towns that do not have bowling clubs like Oshakati competing at the nationals, which is a positive move for the growth of the sport.

Players that received recognition during the awards ceremony include Kat Steenkamp, who was selected as personality of the year in the men’s category and Huipie van Wyk, who was selected in the women’s category.

Axel Krahenbuhl was selected player of the year in the men’s category, while in the women’s category, Marietjie van den Bergh, took the title. – Nampa

