Bowls tournament this weekend
18 February 2021 | Sports
matches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and Windhoek Bowling club on Saturday
and Sunday.
A total of 56 bowlers from the coast and Windhoek are expected to compete, with the fixtures set
out as follows:
Saturday: Eros Bowling Club (EBC) vs Windhoek Bowling Club (WBC) at the EBC at 10:30; and
TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) vs Rossmund Bowling Club (RBC) at the same time. EBC battles it
out against RBC at EBC at 14:30, while the WBC competes against TNBC at the WBC, also at 14:30.
Sunday:
TNBC vs EBC at 08:00 at the TNBC, and WBC vs RBC play at the WBC at the same time.