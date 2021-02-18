Bowls tournament this weekend

18 February 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, with
matches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and Windhoek Bowling club on Saturday
and Sunday.
A total of 56 bowlers from the coast and Windhoek are expected to compete, with the fixtures set
out as follows:
Saturday: Eros Bowling Club (EBC) vs Windhoek Bowling Club (WBC) at the EBC at 10:30; and
TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) vs Rossmund Bowling Club (RBC) at the same time. EBC battles it
out against RBC at EBC at 14:30, while the WBC competes against TNBC at the WBC, also at 14:30.
Sunday:
TNBC vs EBC at 08:00 at the TNBC, and WBC vs RBC play at the WBC at the same time.

