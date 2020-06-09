Brand new clothes from vulnerable communities

09 June 2020 | Social Issues

N$2.8 million worth of brand new surplus stock to help families in need will be donated by Woolworths in an ongoing effort to address challenges within the communities the company operates.
For this initiative, Woolworths has partnered with Co-Feed Namibia to provide clothing to families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.
“Sustainability is in Woolworths’ DNA,” says Yobe Mvula, Woolworths Regional Head of Africa. “We are committed to reducing our waste footprint across our operations and in every product that we sell.
“For us, it is important to find innovative ways to manage the issue of excess stock. We distribute and donate surplus food from our stores to more than a thousand charities throughout the year and we are proud to be able to further extend our efforts by providing clothes to the vulnerable members of our communities, especially as we head into winter.
“We welcome the opportunity to partner with local charity organisations, and see this as a perfect match for what we have to offer. We want to help families across the country and at the same time be responsible in how we manage our excess inventory, and working together enables us to make a great impact to communities in need,” Mvula concludes.

Similar News

 

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

PAY on the go

1 week ago - 29 May 2020 | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme...

Bank assists with Covid test kits

1 week ago - 27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

State of the art equipment to ease testing load

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over two QIAcube Connect analysers valued at N$1.781 million to the Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP) yesterday, following the installation thereof...

Multi-million dollar US support for Namibia

1 month - 27 April 2020 | Social Issues

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the United States is providing N$100 million to Namibia to fight Covid-19.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the US...

Support for vulnerable communities

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Social Issues

NamPower donated water tanks, toilets and sanitisers valued at N$2.5 million to informal settlements countrywide in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. Handing...

Dishwashing liquid for Havana

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] P Creations CC recently donated dishwashing liquid to the community of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek. The fairly new local manufacturer of...

Hoping for change

1 month - 15 April 2020 | Social Issues

Some homeless people currently accommodated in temporarily tents at the Katutura Independence Arena and Khomasdal stadium said they wish to change their lives for the...

Pensioners flock to pay point

2 months ago - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost...

Old Mutual starts food roll-out

2 months ago - 08 April 2020 | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that...

Latest News

Walk about with BOTSOC

2 hours ago | Events

After an absence of many months, the Botanic Society (BOTSOC) is very excited about finally hosting another guided walk at the Botanic Gardens in Windhoek...

Under a starry night sky

2 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] If you want to break away from the city lights to enjoy nature at its finest, then you shouldn'tmiss out on this stargazing...

Upcycling at Witvlei

2 hours ago | Society

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS has come up with a unique way to help the women of Witvlei eke out a living in this time.Since...

Teachers learning online

3 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Tom WegenerColleagues from the German Schools Abroad (DAS) in Ghana, South Africa and Namibia last week met in an unconventional way to exchange...

Bake sale keeps hope afloat

22 hours ago | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia has resorted to a weekly bake and soup sale as an alternative fundraising intervention to keep programmes going while Covid-19...

Taking hands with an HR...

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when...

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Food for Beautiful Kidz

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Education

Over the past four years, Alexander Forbes Financial Services partnered with Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation, in providing healthy meals to over 100 orphans and...

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

Load More