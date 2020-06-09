Brand new clothes from vulnerable communities

Woolworths clothing being unpacked for vulnerable communities in Namibia. Photo contributed

N$2.8 million worth of brand new surplus stock to help families in need will be donated by Woolworths in an ongoing effort to address challenges within the communities the company operates.

For this initiative, Woolworths has partnered with Co-Feed Namibia to provide clothing to families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Sustainability is in Woolworths’ DNA,” says Yobe Mvula, Woolworths Regional Head of Africa. “We are committed to reducing our waste footprint across our operations and in every product that we sell.

“For us, it is important to find innovative ways to manage the issue of excess stock. We distribute and donate surplus food from our stores to more than a thousand charities throughout the year and we are proud to be able to further extend our efforts by providing clothes to the vulnerable members of our communities, especially as we head into winter.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with local charity organisations, and see this as a perfect match for what we have to offer. We want to help families across the country and at the same time be responsible in how we manage our excess inventory, and working together enables us to make a great impact to communities in need,” Mvula concludes.

