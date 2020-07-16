Branded appliances? Think twice

16 July 2020 | Life Style

The temptation to purchase name brand appliances is undeniable. While some might purchase for status, others just genuinely love the style of the brand or purchase simply owing to the top quality of the product.
Whatever the motivation behind purchasing a designer appliance, regional director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, cautions homeowners to consider whether they will have to part ways with these appliances when they later decide to sell.
Generally speaking, when the buyer purchases a home, they will receive the land, the permanent physical additions such as any buildings erected on the land, along with all fixtures and fittings of a permanent nature. If an item has been bolted down, cemented to the ground, or permanently fitted into the home, it is regarded as permanent. That’s why items such as stoves (which need to be fitted by an electrician) usually count as a permanent fitting.
“If sellers want to take an appliance which appears to be a permanent fitting, such as a stove, with them when they move, they should stipulate this as a clause in the Offer to Purchase (OTP) to avoid conflict with the buyer, as most buyers will assume that these sorts of appliances will remain in the home when they take occupation,” Goslett advises.
Sellers could take advantage of this if they choose to leave the name brand appliance behind and market their home accordingly. “Especially in a buyer’s market like the one we are experiencing, name brand appliances can be the distinguishing feature that helps sellers secure the sale. An experienced real estate professional will be able to help market these features correctly to attract buyers for the home,” Goslett says.
If you are ever uncertain of which features stay and which go, Goslett recommends asking your real estate practitioner. “Unless you ask, a real estate professional might assume you know which features will stay. Raising your concerns will help save you from disagreements with the buyer later down the line,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Staging your home to sell

4 weeks ago - 17 June 2020 | Life Style

Given the current unique circumstances, it is understandable that activity within the housing market will be slow at best.Yet, the need to buy real estate...

Post-lockdown buyers looking for these features

1 month - 01 June 2020 | Life Style

Shaken by the effects of Covid-19, the world is going to be a very different place long after we emerge from the lockdown. The way...

Good night, sleep tight

2 months ago - 30 April 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek · [email protected]’s every (new) mom’s worst nightmare. A little one that refuses to sleep. And if this sounds familiar, then don’t miss the online...

Upgrading security for a freestanding property

2 months ago - 16 April 2020 | Life Style

Namibians are security-conscious people. That’s why many prefer living in security complexes and gated communities because of the additional feeling of safety these homes provide....

Caring for pets during quarantine

3 months ago - 30 March 2020 | Life Style

Although experts from the World Health Organisation, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and elsewhere agree that cats and dogs are not at risk...

Gatherings down to 10

3 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Life Style

National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said government has reduced the number of people allowed in public gatherings to 10...

Keeping safe in and around the house

4 months ago - 10 March 2020 | Life Style

Due to the unpredictable nature of home accidents, homeowners should ensure that they have all the necessary safety precautions in place to be able to...

Hanteer jou ‘bestuurder uit die hel’ só

4 months ago - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

Kaapstad • Dr Alec BassonOm ’n bestuurder uit die bose te hê, kan baie mense se droomwerk in ’n nagmerrie laat ontaard.Ter wille van oorlewing,...

Use grey water to maintain your garden

4 months ago - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

The increase in droughts across Southern Africa has resulted in an urgent call for everyone to become waterwise and find alternative water sources.Homeowners who have...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

4 months ago - 17 February 2020 | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Latest News

Germany supports local tourism

2 hours ago | Tourism

While Government plans to open up borders mid-July in efforts to revive tourism, the industry estimates that there will be no tourist arrivals in Namibia...

Internet access a ‘basic human...

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory...

Young entrepreneurs' DREAMS realised

20 hours ago | Business

Seven young women have launched their own tailoring business thanks to support from the US government-funded DREAMS project.Along with this, the young entrepreneurs delivered 300...

Who will take Didi home?

21 hours ago | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia launched the Didi, bear of hope raffle today.Didi is handmade from pure Alpaca fur and is a collector’s treasure that...

Licence renewal burden eased

21 hours ago | Transport

Customers with multiple vehicles registered on his/her name, will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence without being affected by...

Staff changes at Nampol

22 hours ago | People

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force announced a number of changes of position in the force.• Deputy Commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb has been...

Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

1 day - 15 July 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW), the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) plan on working together more closely, share knowledge and...

Wood on the move –...

1 day - 15 July 2020 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) plans to start issuing permits for the transportation of harvested timber, but with strict conditions to be...

Lighting up Katutura

1 day - 14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Load More