Branded appliances? Think twice

The temptation to purchase name brand appliances is undeniable. While some might purchase for status, others just genuinely love the style of the brand or purchase simply owing to the top quality of the product.

Whatever the motivation behind purchasing a designer appliance, regional director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, cautions homeowners to consider whether they will have to part ways with these appliances when they later decide to sell.

Generally speaking, when the buyer purchases a home, they will receive the land, the permanent physical additions such as any buildings erected on the land, along with all fixtures and fittings of a permanent nature. If an item has been bolted down, cemented to the ground, or permanently fitted into the home, it is regarded as permanent. That’s why items such as stoves (which need to be fitted by an electrician) usually count as a permanent fitting.

“If sellers want to take an appliance which appears to be a permanent fitting, such as a stove, with them when they move, they should stipulate this as a clause in the Offer to Purchase (OTP) to avoid conflict with the buyer, as most buyers will assume that these sorts of appliances will remain in the home when they take occupation,” Goslett advises.

Sellers could take advantage of this if they choose to leave the name brand appliance behind and market their home accordingly. “Especially in a buyer’s market like the one we are experiencing, name brand appliances can be the distinguishing feature that helps sellers secure the sale. An experienced real estate professional will be able to help market these features correctly to attract buyers for the home,” Goslett says.

If you are ever uncertain of which features stay and which go, Goslett recommends asking your real estate practitioner. “Unless you ask, a real estate professional might assume you know which features will stay. Raising your concerns will help save you from disagreements with the buyer later down the line,” Goslett concludes.

