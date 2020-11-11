Brave Warriors head to Mali with FlyWestair

FlyWestair took off from Hosea Kutako Airport on Tuesday with the Brave Warriors on board for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game in Bamako, Mali.

The Brave Warriors, their interim coach Bobby Samaria and their technical staff all arrived in Bamako on Tuesday afternoon after an eight-hour direct flight.

This special charter flight by FlyWestair over West Africa allows the players two full days of rest and acclimatisation before the important game. The only other option of travelling on scheduled flights via Johannesburg would have increased the travelling time to the detriment of the players.

The qualifier against Mali will take place on Friday, 13 November.

The FlyWestair 50-seater Embraer ERJ and crew will remain in Mali to bring the hopefully victorious Warriors back to Namibia on Saturday night.

