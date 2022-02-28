Breakfast for Heart Foundation

28 February 2022 | Social Issues

Cardiovascular diseases are prevalent in Namibia, contributing up to 30% of the total deaths in the country. In light of this, the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) is on a mission to create awareness on heart diseases and ensure support to those with heart conditions.
The Foundation’s third annual heart health event in the form of a breakfast, took place last Friday and was sponsored by the Capricorn Group.
This year’s fundraiser was focused on bringing together health professionals, health practitioners and service providers in the health industry as well as potential donors, to raise funds for the NHF, but more importantly to raise awareness of heart disease and strokes.
The event saw valuable discussions emerging from the panel of medical professionals on stage who shared with guests valuable information on heart diseases and sufferers. The panellists were Dr Henning du Toit (cardiothoracic surgeon), Dr Henry Boshoff (managing Director of BRG Biokinetics), Annalien Turner (registered dietitian) and the chief executive of the South African Heart & Stroke Foundation and President of the African Heart Network, Professor Pamela Naidoo.
According to Naidoo, the burden of cardiovascular disease [heart disease and stroke] is extremely high in Africa, including South Africa and Namibia. “It is therefore important for the NHF to partner with professional societies and the national department of health to improve the health outcomes of all Namibians.”
The fundraiser was not only filled with discussion and talks, but encompassed an engaging, interactive experience for all the guests through a lifestyle fair with the presence of key health players like NHP, Virgin active, Zumba, Lilies Smoothies and Biokinetics.
All proceeds of the event will benefit the Namibia Heart Foundation.
The NHF was established in March 2019 to educate Namibians on diverse heart-related illnesses and complement the good work of those who have dedicated their hard work towards creating awareness of heart diseases and its associated risks in efforts to prevent heart related illnesses.
With volunteers around the country, the NHF aims to create an inclusive, safe and empowered community for individuals suffering from cardiac diseases and strokes by helping, guiding and supporting them and their families.
Although the medical and allied professions, government and private hospitals, medical aid and insurance sector, and others do their utmost to educate Namibians on preventative and early diagnostic measures, much more needs to be done.
The NHF is working to take hands with the community and role players to create a healthier and happier nation to ensure that our country advances in this regard, spearheaded by the NHF founder, Gerhard de Koe.

