Breaking joins the Olympics
Call on local dancers
09 December 2020 | Sports
He added that while it was a long and sometimes challenging journey, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) was privileged to have played their part, culminating in this historic moment for the organisation, for the DanceSport community, and for dancers around the world.
“One of our common goals now is to deliver the best possible Breaking event at Paris 2024. We will continue to work diligently and collaboratively with the Breaking community to ensure that DanceSport’s debut at Paris 2024 is an outstanding success, featuring the very best athletes, exciting competition and a unique atmosphere,” he said.
However, before heading for the Games, dancers will have to deliver the highest possible standards and fully comply with all IOC requirements. In light of this, WDSF will provide detailed guidance to ensure that Breaking events are correctly and consistently conducted by all member bodies.
DSN hosted coaching and adjudicator workshops for both teachers and athletes in February 2019 and February 2020 funded by Olympic Solidarity with the assistance of the Namibia National Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC and CGA), with the next workshop slated for February 2021.
“All Namibian break dancers that would like to be part of the 2024 Breaking Team to represent Namibia at the Olympic Games in Paris can contact Rukero at [email protected] or at 081 239 1244.