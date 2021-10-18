Breath of fresh air for truck drivers

18 October 2021 | Transport

Long-distance truck drivers who need urgent medical attention can breathe easier after Engen recently handed over six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) Wellness Services to assist in their fight against Covid-19.
The official handover of the oxygen concentrators occurred during the launch of the WBCG Drive-Thru Vaccination Programme in Windhoek.
The six oxygen concentrators will be used by front-line health workers at WBCG Mobile Wellness Clinics across Namibia to improving the quality of care provided to those urgently requiring oxygen.
“Health and safety is entrenched in every aspect of our operations and as a responsible corporate citizen, Engen is committed to conducting business in a manner that is compatible with the social needs of the communities in which it operates,” says Christian Li, managing director of Engen Namibia.
“Like in many parts of the world, traditional medical centres in Namibia can get overcrowded and medical staff overwhelmed when there is a Covid-19 wave. We believe that these oxygen concentrators will help save lives.”
The WBCG Wellness Service has played an important role in getting Covid-19 testing and care closer to Namibian communities and truck drivers through their mobile clinics.
Engen recently renewed its fuel partnership with the WBCG Wellness Services, which now extends to conducting health screening activities for truck drivers at Engen service stations.

