Bremen, Windhoek take hands

Massive investment in solid waste management

EU Ambassador to Namibia H.E. Sinikka Antila pictured with Mayor Sade Gawanas following the signing of the agreement. Photos contributed City of Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas signing the EU-funded Solid Waste Management Project Agreement implemented by COW & City of Bremen.

Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas and her counterpart from the City of Bremen, Mayor Dr Andreas Bovenschulte, signed an agreement valued at €2.125 million (N$36.8 million) in a virtual ceremony on Monday to improve solid waste management in the capital.

Recent studies indicate that Windhoek’s population has been growing rapidly over the last decade due to urbanisation and increased economic activity. However, many new residents are living in informal settlements without inadequate water supply and sanitation facilities. These unsanitary living conditions contribute to the spread of disease, affecting already disadvantaged and marginalized groups of the population.

The main objective of the project is to reduce waste volumes and harmful environmental impacts, and to expand the share of recycled waste along with creating jobs through innovative start-ups in the circular economy in Windhoek.

Overall, in the coming months, there will be several exchanges (“job sharing”) between waste management experts of the cities of Bremen and Windhoek. Moreover, workshops and educational measures for school children will be arranged in Windhoek and recycling stations will be established.

As a further measure, an incubator for start-ups in the circular economy sector will be set up in Windhoek, therein enabling young people to test new and innovative business ideas and to fulfil their dream of establishing a company.



Ambitious targets

Mayor Gawanas was full of praise following the signing of the agreement that will facilitate the achievement of Windhoek’s ambitious targets on recycling, packaging waste, landfill and solid waste management.

“On behalf of the City, we are grateful for this partnership with the City of Bremen that will improve the quality of lives of our citizens while creating the much needed job opportunities. We are confident that this project will promote the shift towards a more sustainable model known as the circular economy for Windhoek and Namibia as a whole,” Gawanas said.

Bovenschulte expressed his delight at this project, saying his city is committed to the development goals of the United Nations. “This project is contributing towards the implementation of these goals and directly benefits the people in our twin city.”

The head of the EU delegation in Windhoek Sinikka Antila was also present at the ceremony.

She congratulated the two cities, saying that the provision of high-quality solid waste management is in line with the EU’s sector policy objectives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to safeguard public health and the protection of the environment.

“We are proud to be funding this programme as it directly addresses some of the most pressing needs of Windhoek residents. The real work starts now to make this programme a resounding success.”

