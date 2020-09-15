Bridge Run now includes coast

Run along, stand together

15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable causes. More good news is that the event has now been extended to include participants from Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, in addition to Windhoek.
The virtual race, themed ‘Run Alone, Stand Together’, is hosted over 12 days’ running from Wednesday, 16 September until Sunday, 27 September.
Hosted in collaboration with OTB Sports, the Nedbank Bridge Run gives Namibians an opportunity to take part in a physical activity, but because the entry fees will once again be donated to charity, it also represents the bond between Namibians who, despite their own realities, are committed to sharing resources with the less fortunate.
According to Nedbank Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, the event is aimed at fostering and strengthening links between and within communities.
“With the last Nedbank Bridge Run, we were able to raise just over N$100 000 to assist communities that have been negatively affected by Covid-19. Therefore we call on residents of Windhoek, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay to take part, not only for their personal health, but as a way of giving back.”
Van Graan said participants can do the event multiple times during the competition period.

Routes
Each town will have routes over distances of 5km and 10km, and participants will need to download the STRAVA App and register before they run or walk the route at their own time during the race dates. Times will be captured on the App and will be announced at the end of the race period.
Yvonne Brinkmann of OTB Sport said the Windhoek races will be contested along a set route of 5km and 10km, starting and finishing at the Olympia swimming pool. “We will also have a 5km route in Eros, which starts at Klein Windhoek Guesthouse. The coastal races will be contested along the Esplanade in Walvis Bay and in the Mole area of Swakopmund,” she said.
Entries are available online at www.events.otbsport.com. Registration for the 5km costs participants N$150, while the 10km will cost N$190. The first 300 people to register receive a free gift.
For more information on all three of the races, please contact Yvonne Brinkmann at [email protected]

