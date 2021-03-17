‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at bringing the youth closer to Parliament.
The initiative, which will be run by Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Emma Theofelus, focuses on bringing together youth groups from different walks of life, offer training on the work of parliament, and to accord them an opportunity to contribute their voices to the people's house.
It is further aimed for the young participants to share and discuss their aspirations and challenges and propose ways to strengthen democracy in Namibia.
Speaking at the launch, Theofelus said: “If you have the opportunity, bring a buddy, whether to physical parliament or to invite a friend to watch a parliamentary session or invite a friend to understand what our democracy means and what the cornerstones are that make up our democracy,” she said, adding that the point of the initiative is to make young people cognisant of issues around them and allow them to add a voice to those issues.
She said the training will explore what freedom of expression is and how young people take advantage of it in championing their issues, as well as what platforms to use to do so.

Champion issues
“I hope that this initiative inspires you to be able to go back in your communities, champion issues that are supposed to uplift your communities and do not stop there. Wherever find yourself, continue doing so because you are the future of this country and of your community,” she said.
The young MP said it is her hope that the initiative further inspires young people to one day sit in the National Assembly or the National Council as members.
Also speaking at the event, Speaker Peter Katjavivi encouraged the participants to be curious and to always show interest in learning and discovering more knowledge and information.
He added that the initiative is very important in connecting young people to lawmakers and, as such, needs to take place every year, so that young people can converse with lawmakers on issues important to them and their lives.
“It helps us understand better how to prepare various programmes and assists on how we make decisions to make sure that those decisions are not taken in a vacuum but linked to the real life affecting the people,” Katjavivi said, adding that parliament doors will remain accessible to all citizens across the country. – Nampa

