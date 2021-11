Who has the best tasting apple dessert? Bring your apple dessert to Maerua SuperSpar on Saturday (13 November) to take part in the Cancer Association of Namibia's apple baking competition. Entrance costs N$100. Up for grabs is N$1000 for the first prize, N$750 for second place and N$500 for third place. All dishes must be dropped off by 10:30. Anything that is baked with apples will be allowed in the competition. For more info, contact [email protected] Entries close on Thursday 11 November.