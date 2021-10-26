Bringing joy to children

26 October 2021 | Events

In two months from now we will be celebrating Christmas – a time where family and friends get together and are joyous. Gifts are exchanged between loved ones and the children are excited to see what Father Christmas has brought them.
2021 has been a tough year for many, especially financially. There are many children in Namibia that are unable to experience the full magic of Christmas with gifts under the tree.
In light of this and after a successful Joyful Hearts project in 2020, Round Table Windhoek 34 has teamed up with Oryx Properties and Indongo Toyota to make Christmas special to over 70 less fortunate children in the capital. These beneficiaries stem from the Side By Side Early Intervention Centre and the Orlindi Place of Safety in Katutura.
Running as from 1 November to 1 December, a large Christmas tree will be displayed in front of Mr Price Clothing in Maerua Mall. Gift cards will be attached to the tree displaying the name of the child, age and which gift they wish for. Anyone is welcome to pick a card and purchase the items thereon which are normally an item of clothing, some stationery and a few sweets. Boxes provided by Dulux Namibia will be available where the gifts can be wrapped.
After 1 December Round Table Windhoek 34 will facilitate a handover of the gifts to the children in the hope to make their Festive Season a special one.
The organisers thank Indongo Toyota for their donation of N$15000 towards this project as well as Oryx Properties for providing the floor space at no charge and procuring the Christmas tree needed for the gift cards.

