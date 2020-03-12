Bringing students and businesses together

NUST career fair opens

12 March 2020 | Education

Thirty exhibitors are participating in the 2020 Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) career fair, aimed at providing students and learners with information on career options.
Speaking at the opening of the two-day event themed ‘Innovation for Economic Revitalisation’ in the capital on Wednesday, NUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor Andrew Niikondo said the event provides an important platform for young people to explore the available options in the employment sector.
He said that there is a trend amongst students to explore entrepreneurial careers and opportunities for work integrated learning, hence the fair allows students to gather information on companies’ entry level positions and career paths.
“The career fair theme focuses on bringing together academia and prospective employers,” Niikondo said.
NUST has six faculties, namely Computing and Informatics; Engineering; Health and Applied Sciences; Human Sciences; Management Sciences and Natural Resources and Spatial Sciences. – Nampa

