Bringing the constitution to life

German edition launched

The Konrad-Adenauer Stifting (KAS) Namibia & Angola together with the Namibia Scientific Society, recently launched the second edition of the German translation of the Namibian constitution, following the release of the constitution in Oshivambo and Otjiherero.

The launch was opened with remarks by KAS resident representative, Natalie Russmann, along with an introduction to the translation courtesy of Erika von Wietersheim.

A Dialogue on “Bringing the Constitution of Namibia to Life” followed, with more than 40 guests in attendance including the secretary to the National Assembly, Lydia Kandetu, the Minister of Justice, Hon. Yvonne Dausab, as well as the Ombudsman, Adv. Basilius Dyakugha, Chief Magistrate of the Supreme Court Philanda Christiaan, and Attorney General, Festus Mbandeka.

The dialogue embarked on a renewed mission to continue promoting the values of the constitution to society, in particular the youth.

The event was concluded with a short quiz hosted by the CEO of the Namibia Scientific Society, Waltraut Fritzsche, to test the audience’s knowledge on the constitution.

KAS are grateful for the four panellists as well as guests who added valuable insight to the discussion in particular on the topics of digitization, enhanced democratic participation and civic engagement.

