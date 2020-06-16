Broadband policy to be implemented this year

16 June 2020 | Technology

The ministry of information communication and technology (MICT) will ensure the implementation of the National Broadband Policy and its implementation action plan for telecommunications operators during this financial year.
The policy sets out the minimum connectivity standard for telecommunications operators.
This was announced on Monday by MICT’s Peya Mushelenga in Parliament when he motivated the N$526 million allocated to his ministry in the national budget for the 2020/21 financial year.
He said the Coronavirus outbreak has shown government how important it is to invest more into Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and services, with a view toward providing and guaranteeing high-speed internet access under the programme Information and Communication Technology Development.
Mushelenga said the programme has been allocated over N$9 million and will focus on formulating, reviewing and overseeing the implementation of ICT policies and laws. “Under this programme, the ministry commits to finalise the last layers of stakeholders’ engagements and ensure the tabling of the Cybercrime and Data Protection Bills during this financial year. We also commit to finalising the National Cyber-Security Strategy and Awareness Plan and establish the National Computer Security Incident.”
The minister added that the Access to Information Bill will be tabled to ensure transparency and accountability by public institutions. “The ministry is working on policy documents that will guide us and maintain consistency, as well as uniformity in times of emergencies and otherwise. In light of this, the ministry will review the social media use policy and communication plan, formulate a crisis communication plan and finalise the draft government corporate identity manual.” – Nampa

