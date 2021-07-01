Broken, not forgotten

01 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld

The heart stops working on the day chosen prior to your birth.
11am on the 22nd of February 2015; the morning of my daughter’s 2nd birthday. The 2nd of July 2021; my son’s 11th birthday.
Two significant dates; the death of my father, and my husband’s final farewell.
The heart of a grieving mother is fierce, and divinely protected. She is as strong as the angels and humans that surround and support her family. Keep that in mind when you have a grieving friend or family member.
God humbles His children, and we acknowledge Him as creator, giver, taker, friend, and our Man with the ultimate plan. Does it have to make sense in the moment? The unveiling of ‘why’ takes time. It does make sense at the very end. The small moments, the final words, the last hug, the reappearing memories.
The only ‘why’ that matters at the end, is to be kind, to love wholeheartedly, to forgive, to embrace, and to celebrate life even in the face of death. You’re going to make glorious mistakes, and your puzzle will shatter every now and then. You know what really eases off the devil? When we praise God amidst turmoil, when we surrender into the ‘why’.
There really is no room for ego, pride, macho-man, superwoman, or being a celebrity when you exit the world the way you entered it (naked and afraid). Perhaps some babies are born happy, and some old dude happily breathes out his last mile - but with reason I’m sure.
If you capture this moment, evaluate, and ask three simple questions: Where is my heart at? What matters most? And why, why life? It’s something we all share, it’s something we can’t buy or copy and paste, it’s something we all need to experience for ourselves. The only difference is what we choose to do with the experiences. Will it bury you? Will it make you hide like Adam and Eve? Will it define you? Will you pity behind it? Will you become a slave to it?
Or will you start by getting up in the morning. Mourning. The rock and roll of emotions where you’re broken, extremely sad, or angry for no particular reason. Then numb, then ‘trying’ and then it’s just you and ‘this moment’. It becomes little moments in a moment leading you back into life. Like a horse being tamed to a new environment, because you are just never the same again, only better. You adapt, or you become the ashes that settle on any platform, rather than spreading wings to fly again.
There is a reason we love the stories where Oprah gets people to cry and share their ‘me’. It’s because in a way; it’s the ‘us’. It’s parts of your own ‘me’. In our happiest, and in the darkest hour – we were made to love above all else.
Love conquers all, even when you are at war with yourself.
Today I am simply asking someone reading this, to please make peace not war. Be selfless and become free of the labels the world wants to put on you. I’m not a divorced widow. I’m a child that lost her father, and a mother that lost her best friend and father of her children. I am a confident woman in business and my social life, and a loving nurturer (and feeder). I love people. I love to cook, and I love the life God breathed into us.
It’s borrowed, and the people we love are borrowed to us.
I am thankful that we have so much, and that we can share and care about others.
I am thankful for great friends and family.
Ironic, but Gerhard’s last words to me were ‘you saved my life’. After that I held him in Katutura hospital until they intubated him; I cried like a baby amidst the crowd in the emergency unit. Everyone shared their sorrow in their eyes. Dad’s last words were ‘you’re a great mother and I’m proud of you’. The next day I went to identify him at the police station. At the very end; God knows what to say. So listen. Be still, and think about the ‘why’ kindly, considerately, humbly.
Love,
Nat

Similar News

 

The fragility of life has a direct impact on...

2 days ago - 29 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I took the plunge and wrote about a topic that isn’t often unpacked: Mental health.It was a daunting thing to do,...

Career success positioning is vital

3 days ago - 28 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the fourth industrial revolution. These days, because career paths are rapidly evolving, securing and maintaining a...

The impact of Covid-19 is not gender impartial

3 days ago - 28 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoThe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy has laid bare the many inequalities that exist in our societies.The United Nations...

The high cost of being poor

1 week ago - 23 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerPoor people can experience many different forms of deprivation at the same time, such as poor health, a lack of education,...

Expecting the unexpected

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaPregnancy is a special period full of joy and anticipation. Unfortunately, for many expectant mothers, the Covid-19 pandemic has clouded this...

Understanding livestock licks and feed supplementation

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaLivestock farming has become more costly, and one of the costliest undertakings is livestock feed and lick supplementation.Some of the predisposing factors...

Are you being overcharged?

1 week ago - 18 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marvin DanielsIt’s been more than a year since Namibia reported its first confirmed Covid-19 positive case in March 2020. Since then, the pandemic...

Mental wellbeing suits us all

2 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerMental health is a subject which we are only starting to scratch the surface of in Namibia and it is not talked...

Renewable energy imperative for Namibia’s future

2 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe United Nations has identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals that we as humanity should be trying to achieve. All are noble,...

Wearing your health on your sleeve

3 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelIn previous articles the topic of e-health has come up and specifically how it can help us in our present challenging conditions.With...

Latest News

Finland, EU help against Covid...

2nd of July 11:43 | Social Issues

Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in Namibia, the government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation submitted a request for support to the...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

22 hours ago | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Meet NWR’s influencers

23 hours ago | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Broken, not forgotten

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldThe heart stops working on the day chosen prior to your birth.11am on the 22nd of February 2015; the morning of my...

Genocide survivor stories published

23 hours ago | History

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) launched a documentary and book on the Herero Genocide Survivor Narratives.The publication is the result of a...

Khomas in need of more...

23 hours ago | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Field hospital for Windhoek

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Health

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has pledged N$ 1.8 million to secure a 1,500m² field hospital structure which will provide support to the medical fraternity by...

Fuel goes up again

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis...

Oxygen tanks not responsible for...

2 days ago - 30 June 2021 | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Load More