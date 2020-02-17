Bronze for our Roodly

Namibia’s wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb came third at the Outeniqua wheelchair challenge in George, South Africa on Saturday.

The race which is exclusively for disabled athletes was won by Ernst van Dyk, who crossed the finish line in 01:39:51. Elford Moyo took second spot in 02:05:18 while the Namibian who cycles in the T53-54 category, completed the 42.2km route in a time of 02:12:29.

Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) secretary-general Michael Hamukwaya told Nampa on Saturday that the time they registered on the day was not the best as they wanted to qualify for the 2020 London Marathon, which stands at one hour, 30 minutes from the 42.2km race which is also a qualifier for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

“Roodly did his personal best time today but he crashed during the first part of the race. I am proud of his fighting spirit pulling himself together after falling down and still finishing on the podium,” Hamukwaya said.

Gowaseb’s trip to South Africa was made possible by a sponsorship from Hollard Insurance and Snyman Transport, through the NNPC. – Nampa

