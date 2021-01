Brush and broom factory planned for Windhoek

Windhoek • [email protected] With Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a flagship of Kokuno Holdings, is planning to set up the multi-million dollar Nambrushand Brooms Manufacturing Factory. “Here we will manufacture brushes, brooms and mops for usein the construction industry,” says Asser Uutoni, Nambrush Founder and Executive Chairman ofKokunu Holdings.Namibia in particular places industrialization at the centre of its development, hence the need toexpand our industrial base is more important than ever. According to Uutoni, with a budget of aboutN$37 million, the factory will be set up in the capital within a few months. “Our products will beused in the mining, tourism, household and construction industries around SADC,” he said.Elaborating, Uutoni said that the hefty price tag includes the factory being set up. “This is a state ofart factory that will be located in Windhoek with new, modern equipment and Al automatedmachineries to manufacture products for Namibia, SADC and Africa at large,” he said.He added that the world is changing and the technology is moving fast. “We are moving away fromhuman labour capital to AI robotics. Our production scale is at 1 million or more units per annumand we’re not only targeting 130 million SADC communities, but rather 1.3 billion people across theAfrican continent.”Looking aheadHe added that the #AfCFTA Free Trade deal has the potential to create the largest free trade area inthe world, uniting 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product of more than U$3.5 trillion.“It is a major force for continental integration and expansion of intra Africa trade, currentlyestimated at around 16%,” Uutoni said.The trade agreement is expected to expand intra-Africa trade by up to U$35 billion per year, easemovement of goods, services and people across the continent’s borders and cut imports by U$10billion, while boosting agriculture and industrial exports by 7% and 5% respectively.“We will produce about 1 million units per annum, create around 100 direct jobs as well as 50indirect employment opportunities in phase one,” he added. Phase two will include themanufacturing of dishwashing liquid and foam bath products. The second phase is estimated tocreate 50 additional jobs.Nambrush will have a stake of 51% share and the remaining shares will be funded by privateinvestors. “The setting up will begin as soon as we have finalised the funding deal.”