Budget in the spotlight – online

24 March 2021 | Economics

On Thursday (25 March 2021) finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi participates in the Capricorn Group/EY 2021/2022 National Budget Review Discussion.
An online live social media broadcast focused on discussing and reviewing Namibia's 2021/2022 National Budget tabled in the National Assembly recently, the event is an EY Namibia initiative in collaboration with Capricorn Group.
Alongside Shiimi, the occasion features EY Namibia's Managing Partner, Cameron Kotze and Capricorn Asset Management's Chief Economist, Floris Bergh. The panellists will engage Shiimi on financial matters as they reflect on the National Budget.
The Capricorn Group/EY 2021/2022 National Budget Review Discussion will be live-streamed on Bank Windhoek's Facebook and YouTube platforms from 07:30 to 08:30.

