Build a team that can survive without you

08 March 2022 | Opinion

Boston • Twama Nambili

There are many managers who do not train their team members or do not give them more responsibility because they don’t trust the members to get the job done or they fear that the members will make them obsolete.
Both in Namibia and the US, I have seen teams whereby when the manager or one of the team members leave, the team is completely clueless as to what that person used to do and is therefore unable to take on his/her/their responsibilities because they don’t even know simple things like where that employee used to keep files or the processes, they used to meet the objectives of their role.
Fear of being surpassed… I get it, self-preservation. We are subjective beings, and it’s natural to want to protect ourselves and what we consider our territory. But in my professional opinion, this is a wrong way to manage a team. You must never fear that your subordinates will surpass you; instead, try to recruit the absolute best, train your team members in their roles as well as expose them to other roles on the team.
As a leader, you don’t need to be the smartest person in the room or the smartest person on the team. That is why, personally, I tell myself that if I am the smartest person on my team or create a company that cannot survive without me…then I have failed. I am constantly seeking people that are smarter than I am. I don’t need to be the smartest, because it’s not about me, it’s about creating the smartest team to achieve exceptional results.
Leadership is not about being the smartest person in the room, it’s about being able to connect with people around you and motivating them to achieve team and company goals. Leadership is a skillset; you can be super smart and be a horrible leader, most super intelligent people are.
All employees on the team must have a good understanding of what each member on the team does, because they can understand how crucial each role is to the overall team goal and it also saves the team and company headaches when a team member resigns or quits.
In addition to this, train all your team members to survive without you. Meaning, trust them to complete their tasks without you hovering over them. Make this a habit, and you will notice that even if you fall sick for a month, your team will still be producing at optimal level without you…which is what every leader should hope and strive for.
An effective team is one where the manager, the leader, empowers team members to work towards a common goal as well as provide the opportunity for team members to rotate in roles so they have a good understanding of what each team member does. On any team, a manager must identify at least one person with greater leadership potential on the team, to expose him/her/they to the managerial role, so that if anything happens to the manager…the team always has a stand-in that understands the team and leadership processes. Any team without such possible stand-in is a risky floating bomb, only surviving on the mercy of circumstance.
*Twama Nambili is an entrepreneur and strategist. MBA '22, Brandeis University; MSc '17, University of London

