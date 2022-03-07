Building wealth in a disruptive economy

A celebration of women

07 March 2022 | Business

A women’s seminar on how to build wealth in a disruptive economy takes place in Windhoek on Thursday, following International Women’s Day (8 March), which is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
“In celebration of women in business and to recognise the courage and strength it has taken to weather the economic impact of Covid-19, women who attend the live event at Avani Hotel will stand a chance to win one of several gift vouchers from Gondwana, Coca-Cola and ActionCoach Namibia worth N$20 000,” says Paulina Mbango, event organizer and founder of Heiress Communications Consultancy.
The event aims to highlight the Namibian financial landscape and the wealth creation opportunities availed through various institutions, specifically post-Covid. Additionally, the platform aims to cast light and awareness on what is available for businesswomen in terms of forthcoming opportunities and available funding vehicles.
Topics include the socio-economic impact of Covid-19; the economic outlook going forward; Namibia’s investment climate and business funding opportunities amidst current economic challenges.
“The platform was created to provide women with a 360 degree view on various finance and career-related topics to enable women to navigate their businesses and careers cohesively,” Mbango said. She added that lack of information on how and where to get assistance for business, especially during challenging times, leads to the inability to seize opportunities and restrategize to accommodate the reality on the ground.
The target audience is career women with part-time business and women in business that are interested in understanding the economy they operate in and how their businesses can transition amidst economic disruptions.
Discussions will touch on understanding the current economic environment and forthcoming opportunities for women in business; alternative funding for SME’s and Start-Ups, and the importance of business coaching.
Panellists are from various institutions including FirstRand Namibia, Development Bank of Namibia, Namibia Business Angle Network, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Namibia Trade Forum, Team Namibia, Start-Up Namibia Incubation Centre, EOS Capital and Action Coach Namibia.
For more info, contact [email protected]

Similar News

 

Turipamwe launches Co-Create

1 week ago - 02 March 2022 | Business

Turipamwe launched Co-Create, a new design thinking service for innovation on 1 March 2022.Co-Create supports teams and organisations who seek to solve their unique challenges...

Biggest US business delegation yet visits Namibia

1 week ago - 27 February 2022 | Business

On Monday (28 February), representatives from several major US companies will begin a visit to explore investment and commercial opportunities in Namibia.Akunna Cook, a visiting...

Katuka participants ready for mentoring

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2022 | Business

The participants of the Katuka Mentorship Programme 2022 kicked off their mentoring journey in Windhoek earlier this week, with 40 mentees and their mentors having...

‘Boereseep’ keeps Martha on the go

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]“I’m sure my father is looking down on me from heaven and I’m so sorry he could not see my business. He would...

Windhoek beers win again

3 weeks ago - 11 February 2022 | Business

Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) recently participated in an international quality test for beer and mixed beer drinks of the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and was...

Possible buyer for Air Namibia

1 month - 25 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • Stefan NoechelMedia reports suggest that a South African airline would be willing to take over former state-owned and now bankrupt Air Namibia for...

Am Weinberg joins Gondwana Collection

1 month - 20 January 2022 | Business

Come 1 February and the Am Weinberg Hotel will join the Gondwana portfolio in a management capacity. According to CEO Gys Joubert of Gondwana Collection...

Here’s looking at 100 days

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Business

Agribank’s new chief executive Dr Raphael Karuaihe revealed his first 100-day plan at the helm of the bank.He made the announcement during his first staff...

GIPF to accept electronic funeral claims

1 month - 17 January 2022 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that the fund now accepts completed funeral claims submitted electronically via email. These claims will be acknowledged and...

Brand-new web store launched

1 month - 17 January 2022 | Business

The Gondwana Collection always has a new plan. While the world was on lockdown, they were dreaming, designing and coding. And now, they are excited...

Latest News

Apply for Sound Connects grant...

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institut, invites organisations operating in Southern Africa’s creative and cultural industries to apply for grants from...

Build a team that can...

17 hours ago | Opinion

Boston • Twama NambiliThere are many managers who do not train their team members or do not give them more responsibility because they don’t trust...

40% van mans glo in...

1 day - 08 March 2022 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] 40% van Namibiese mans glo dat dit soms geregverdig kan word om ’n huweliksmaat fisies te dissiplineer as sy iets doen waarvan...

Struggle continues in same-sex marriage...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a...

Building wealth in a disruptive...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Business

A women’s seminar on how to build wealth in a disruptive economy takes place in Windhoek on Thursday, following International Women’s Day (8 March), which...

Oekraïne pleit om Namibiese ondersteuning

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Society

Oekraïnse burgers wat in Namibië woon het verlede week ’n vreedsame betoging gehou teen die oorlog wat hul land lamlê.Windhoekse inwoners het ook opgedaag om...

Supreme Court struggle continues

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to...

Construction begins for N$500 million...

1 day - 07 March 2022 | Infrastructure

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Business Forum for Indigenous People (IPBF)’s housing development in Avis, took place in the capital last week.The event was attended...

Namibiese jagluipers op pad na...

4 days ago - 04 March 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] wêreld se vinnigste dier sal na verwagting middel vanjaar in Indië bekend gestel word, 75 jaar nadat die laaste jagluiperds in dié...

Load More