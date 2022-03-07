Building wealth in a disruptive economy
A celebration of women
07 March 2022 | Business
“In celebration of women in business and to recognise the courage and strength it has taken to weather the economic impact of Covid-19, women who attend the live event at Avani Hotel will stand a chance to win one of several gift vouchers from Gondwana, Coca-Cola and ActionCoach Namibia worth N$20 000,” says Paulina Mbango, event organizer and founder of Heiress Communications Consultancy.
The event aims to highlight the Namibian financial landscape and the wealth creation opportunities availed through various institutions, specifically post-Covid. Additionally, the platform aims to cast light and awareness on what is available for businesswomen in terms of forthcoming opportunities and available funding vehicles.
Topics include the socio-economic impact of Covid-19; the economic outlook going forward; Namibia’s investment climate and business funding opportunities amidst current economic challenges.
“The platform was created to provide women with a 360 degree view on various finance and career-related topics to enable women to navigate their businesses and careers cohesively,” Mbango said. She added that lack of information on how and where to get assistance for business, especially during challenging times, leads to the inability to seize opportunities and restrategize to accommodate the reality on the ground.
The target audience is career women with part-time business and women in business that are interested in understanding the economy they operate in and how their businesses can transition amidst economic disruptions.
Discussions will touch on understanding the current economic environment and forthcoming opportunities for women in business; alternative funding for SME’s and Start-Ups, and the importance of business coaching.
Panellists are from various institutions including FirstRand Namibia, Development Bank of Namibia, Namibia Business Angle Network, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Namibia Trade Forum, Team Namibia, Start-Up Namibia Incubation Centre, EOS Capital and Action Coach Namibia.
For more info, contact [email protected]