Bulk data transmission in the blink of an eye

The GridOnline signs up MTN Namibia

04 August 2020 | Business

MTN Namibia and The GridOnline signed their first commercial contract for bulk data transmission services provided by the latter – a fibre optic broadband service offering by NamPower that was launched in March last year.
This move demonstrates another example of corporates consolidating efforts to propel the national and Southern African ICT sector forward and stabilising the framework within which development can be streamlined.
The availability of reliable and affordable telecommunications is seen by both organisations as a fundamental pillar for the growth of a multitude of sectors, including education, trade and industry, medical services, tourism and entertainment, engineering and manufacturing, infrastructure development and effective administration.
The GridOnline is an important enabler for the ICT sector in Namibia, and thus NamPower is excited to be able to extend this service to ICT providers in the country.
MTN Namibia is committed to connecting Namibians from all walks of life to the global village, enabling learning, communication and innovation to improve the livelihoods of Namibians and growing the economy. The company continues to invest in infrastructure, partnerships and new technologies to assist in bringing the country to the cutting edge of modernisation.

