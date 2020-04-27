Bumper watermelon crop for San

27 April 2020 | Agriculture

The San in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy have become increasingly reliant on farming since climate change now has a huge impact on their traditional way of life and their food security.
Now, the “home gardening” project supported by the Nyae Nyae Development Fund Namibia (NNDFN) and its donors, is finally bearing fruit after a good rainy season.
The recent rains ensured that the efforts the Nyae Nyae Conservancy and their communities have invested in home gardens, has paid off: Watermelons grown in the home gardens are ready for harvesting. Whether for own consumption or to sell, the watermelons and other fruits are essential for the continued survival of the San.
The conservancy, along with NNDFN and its donors, have worked on this project to develop gardens for nearly 10 years and the fruits of these efforts are now clear to see.
Not only do the gardens provide much needed food, the project allows the San to more self-sufficient and teaches them about small scale farming.
Through various initiatives, including funds from the European Union and EIF, but also with the assistance of organisations like the NNDFN, the San farmers have learned about different methods of farming and developed their expertise.
Although it takes time, effort and patience to start a gardening project, it will allow a level of self-sustainability that wasn’t there before, giving the conservancy inhabitants a greater sense of empowerment and food security.
Combining new livelihood projects with the San’s traditional veld food harvesting such as Devils Claw offers the San a viable future where wildlife, livestock co-exist and agriculture alongside bush foods.

