Bursaries for COTA film students

18 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) awarded bursaries worth N$90 000 to 12 final year students at the College of the Arts (COTA).
They are Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, Ndahafa Uyepa, Emilia Mbishi, Tresia Namhindo, Taonga Buluku, Bret Kamwi, Maxine Louis, Nguundja Tjamburo, Joseph Motsamai, Toriola Opeyemi, Hilary Shiimi and Sakeus Katondoka.
According to NFC senior media officer, Nicola Muranda, over the past five years the film commission has supported over 50 second and third-year COTA students specialising in television production with full tuition fees.
Muranda said that with the programme, the commission aims to support upcoming creatives with the necessary skills, knowledge and tools to meaningfully contribute to the local film and creative industry and make a decent livelihood.
She said the programme has proven to be successful, as many of the young graduates have been absorbed by local film companies and broadcasters, while top-performing students are attached as trainees on NFC annual short film projects to acquire on-the-job training.
Speaking at the handing over of the bursaries, NFC executive secretary Florence Haifene said they are committed to continuing with the partnership with COTA until a state-of-the-art film school which has the potential to turn Namibia into a southern African film hub, becomes a reality.
CoTA’s acting head of the media arts and technology studies Anthony !Auxab, thanked the NFC for the continued relationship. “The NFC’s support speaks volumes in what we are able to achieve with key partnerships. Thank you for pledging your support once again in such difficult times. – Nampa

