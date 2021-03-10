Bursaries for worthy students

Support from MTC

10 March 2021 | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a burden from him and his family.
Rudolf is one of the seven Namibian students awarded bursaries worth N$574 000 by MTC.
“The funding is a relief to my mother who is the breadwinner of our family and a motivation to my younger siblings who look up to me,” he said.
Rudolf also stated that receiving the bursary is a dream come true and an opportunity that will help him focus more on completing his studies.
“This is a rare opportunity. When I started my studies my aim was to keep up with my academics to make sure that I get a bursary when I apply for one,” he said adding that receiving funding from MTC will make a huge improvement in all aspects of his life and that of his family.
Tonny Muluti, a fourth year Computer Science student at the University of Namibia (UNAM) and also one of the bursary recipients, said he hopes to be employed by MTC upon completion of his studies to contribute to the company’s good work.

Support
Speaking at the handing over, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the company supports bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who struggle to honour their tertiary educational costs, resulting in many failing to complete and obtain a university degree.
Ekandjo also said the company still upholds its norm of assisting bursary recipients with experiential learning opportunities, work guidance and employment opportunities. “Upon completion of their studies, we will absorb these students in our graduate trainee programme, with the possibility of integrating them fully to form part of the MTC workforce. This is, however, dependent on their performance,” he said.
Other recipients of the bursary are Verner Haimbili and Gerson Kanduuombe from UNAM, Emilia Kulutwe and Veronika Katombela from the International University of Management (IUM), and Kim Ashlynn McKnight from NUST. The students are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in software development, power engineering, computer science, chartered accounting, and human resources, respectively.
For the past 10 years MTC has spent N$4.2 million on bursaries for more than 80 beneficiaries. – Nampa

