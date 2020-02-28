Bursaries, internships for top performers

28 February 2020 | Education

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered 3-month internship programmes by Sanlam Namibia.
The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics, finance management, computer science, applied mathematics and statistics.
Speaking at the handover, Sanlam’s marketing and communication manager Hilaria Graig, said the company has been awarding bursaries for the past 18 years and since inception more than 50 students have benefited so far.
“The scheme aims to reward well performing but disadvantaged Namibian students studying at the Namibian tertiary institutions with an opportunity to pursue their education,” Craig said.
At the same event, Sanlam also announced the appointment of nine interns for 2020.
The company formalized their internship programme in 2019, to cultivate and nurture skills development to assist students to acquire necessary work experience and supplement their theoretical knowledge with practical work experience.
According to Sanlam group chief executive officer Tertius Stears, the awarding of bursaries and internships displays Sanlam’s commitment to education in Namibia. “We have been a partner in education for many years and take this role seriously. We understand that government cannot do this alone and needs the support of everyone to make a success of our nation and young people”, he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics champs

20 hours ago | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Something to write home about

4 days ago - 27 February 2020 | Education

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja...

Laboratory on wheels on the go

4 days ago - 26 February 2020 | Education

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take...

Tech Talk inspires youth

6 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Education

Capricorn Group advocates future forward-thinking, which is essential in the ever-changing, disruptive economic environment that the world face today.In this light, the group hosted a...

Eduvision’s e-learning celebrates successes

1 week ago - 21 February 2020 | Education

Through the FirstRand Foundation, FNB joined stakeholders and partners to celebrate the success and the ongoing work of the Eduvision Project.The project shares expertise and...

Tricks of the trade

2 weeks ago - 13 February 2020 | Education

Chantelle Reid - So, you have finally attained your qualifications and you plan on becoming independent by entering the workforce.As you embark on your career,...

A decade of change

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Tem media ‘multi-tasking’

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Education

Is jy een van daardie mense wat gelyktydig TV kyk, die jongste Twitter-twiets of Instagram-plasings dophou en op WhatsApp gesels?Indien wel, is jy besig met...

DHPS gearing up for Expo and Summer Festival

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2020 | Education

At the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital, preparations for their Expo and Summer Festival on Saturday, 29 February 2020 are in full swing,...

Computer and more for Aina

3 weeks ago - 05 February 2020 | Education

UNAM student Aina Absalom was the lucky winner of the FNB campus activation competition, walking away with an HP laptop, printer, mouse, and backpack bundle....

Latest News

City finally adopts maintenance policy...

29 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City Council only approved a facility maintenance policy during the first council meeting of the year last week, after the department of...

Diesel takes a dip

33 minutes ago | Energy

Good news for consumers is that the price of diesel (50PPM) will decreased by 30c/l on 4 March, while the price for 95 octane unleaded...

RM Wispeco – partners in...

1 hour ago | Business

Following a partnership with Robmeg Steel South Africa in September 2019, the newly formed RM Wispeco is ready to hit the ground running.Robmeg Steel is...

Fungi leading a building revolution

1 hour ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will...

A first for Africa

2 hours ago | Business

While Star Body Works first opened in 2002, the Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre only opened their doors in September last year. So, if...

Making its mark in Namibia

2 hours ago | Motors

Nors is a Portuguese group whose vision is to be a world leader in transport solutions, and construction and agricultural equipment. In Africa, the Nors...

Parts for any model

2 hours ago | Business

That classic beauty parked in your garage deserves to be showed off and not be collecting dust because you don’t have the necessary parts to...

More backwards than forwards for...

2 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week after hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of bowling equipment was locked up and the locks changed at the TransNamib Bowling Club...

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics...

20 hours ago | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Load More