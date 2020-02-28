Bursaries, internships for top performers

Minister of higher education, training and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi and Sanlam staff members, university representatives and the beneficiaries at the internship and bursary handover ceremony. Photo Nampa

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered 3-month internship programmes by Sanlam Namibia.

The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics, finance management, computer science, applied mathematics and statistics.

Speaking at the handover, Sanlam’s marketing and communication manager Hilaria Graig, said the company has been awarding bursaries for the past 18 years and since inception more than 50 students have benefited so far.

“The scheme aims to reward well performing but disadvantaged Namibian students studying at the Namibian tertiary institutions with an opportunity to pursue their education,” Craig said.

At the same event, Sanlam also announced the appointment of nine interns for 2020.

The company formalized their internship programme in 2019, to cultivate and nurture skills development to assist students to acquire necessary work experience and supplement their theoretical knowledge with practical work experience.

According to Sanlam group chief executive officer Tertius Stears, the awarding of bursaries and internships displays Sanlam’s commitment to education in Namibia. “We have been a partner in education for many years and take this role seriously. We understand that government cannot do this alone and needs the support of everyone to make a success of our nation and young people”, he said. – Nampa

