Bus fares take a hike

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced increases in its municipal bus fares as from today (12 July). Fares have increased from N$7 to N$7.50 per trip for smart card holders and N$8.50 per trip for cash payments. Passengers who make use of municipal buses are encouraged to obtain receipts from the bus driver every time they enter the bus in exchange for their payments. Any passenger without a receipt will be regarded as an illegal passenger and will be asked to pay or leave the bus by the bus inspectors or City Police officers, the CoW said. “If a bus driver refuses to provide a passenger with a receipt, such passenger must inform the bus inspectors or City Police officers at the nearest checkpoint.” Photo https://use.metropolis.org/

