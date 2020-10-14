Business: Create energy amongst your audience

Natasja Beyleveld and her team het NaMedia.

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld



During 2020, we adapted to digital-matter-of-fact at an exponential pace. The fireworks of newly launched online businesses and sales-platforms were cheered on by all banks’ diverse offerings in online payment apps and -tools. Cash has almost become frowned upon when listed as the only payment option. Measuring media engagement and reach has more visibly become connected to sales, and overall business performance.

If your husband/wife leaves to join a secret mission for two years, you trust that he’ll keep contact with you at least so that you know he is safe (social economy), healthy (environment, and still committed (customer centric). If he does not communicate these (and more) elements to you effectively, you become disappointed and ultimately lose trust.

Marketing communications is best utilized when staying connected with your customer. To show off (the good stuff like sponsorships, green energy, innovation, and social commitments), to show up (political or economic involvement), and to ‘stay in’ (consistency).

Many corporates have dedicated CSR Foundations and industries that they support. MTC for the love of sport, and local artists; Standard Bank for the love of #BuyABrick and securing homes to families that have no resources to achieve this dream by themselves; Old Mutual towards women empowerment (summits); or recall Bank Windhoek’s popular Apple Cancer Campaign. It is creating a movement for seasonal albeit consistent peeks to ensure your message is heard, and above the awareness threshold. Strategic partnerships and associations uplift and co-build brands. They show commitment to these relationships by means of ongoing communications.

It is also about ensuring that you have a share of voice, and that you’re not outsourcing it to those that have no connection with your brand. It’s going back to the basics; sing, laugh, dance, have fun, be curious, explore, adventure-on, family-love. It’s like creating the tides that become the waves that your brand wants to ride.

“If the tide is too high and rising, each successive wave will push higher, while if the tide is high and falling, the energy in the waves will decrease with each wave. As the tide approaches low tide, the waves will be less powerful” (Hay Google!). Ultimately you plan and guide these campaigns to create an impactful energy amongst your audience.

The quality of communication is linked to the quality of our lives. Nelson Mandela said: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, it will go to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart”.

The biggest mistake we can make is to assume that conversations took place when we communicated below the awareness threshold. Cherish the big tidal waves, and use them to drive for social, economic, and political change.

* Natasja Beyleveld is the Managing Director of NaMedia

