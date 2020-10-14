Business: Create energy amongst your audience

14 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld

During 2020, we adapted to digital-matter-of-fact at an exponential pace. The fireworks of newly launched online businesses and sales-platforms were cheered on by all banks’ diverse offerings in online payment apps and -tools. Cash has almost become frowned upon when listed as the only payment option. Measuring media engagement and reach has more visibly become connected to sales, and overall business performance.
If your husband/wife leaves to join a secret mission for two years, you trust that he’ll keep contact with you at least so that you know he is safe (social economy), healthy (environment, and still committed (customer centric). If he does not communicate these (and more) elements to you effectively, you become disappointed and ultimately lose trust.
Marketing communications is best utilized when staying connected with your customer. To show off (the good stuff like sponsorships, green energy, innovation, and social commitments), to show up (political or economic involvement), and to ‘stay in’ (consistency).
Many corporates have dedicated CSR Foundations and industries that they support. MTC for the love of sport, and local artists; Standard Bank for the love of #BuyABrick and securing homes to families that have no resources to achieve this dream by themselves; Old Mutual towards women empowerment (summits); or recall Bank Windhoek’s popular Apple Cancer Campaign. It is creating a movement for seasonal albeit consistent peeks to ensure your message is heard, and above the awareness threshold. Strategic partnerships and associations uplift and co-build brands. They show commitment to these relationships by means of ongoing communications.
It is also about ensuring that you have a share of voice, and that you’re not outsourcing it to those that have no connection with your brand. It’s going back to the basics; sing, laugh, dance, have fun, be curious, explore, adventure-on, family-love. It’s like creating the tides that become the waves that your brand wants to ride.
“If the tide is too high and rising, each successive wave will push higher, while if the tide is high and falling, the energy in the waves will decrease with each wave. As the tide approaches low tide, the waves will be less powerful” (Hay Google!). Ultimately you plan and guide these campaigns to create an impactful energy amongst your audience.
The quality of communication is linked to the quality of our lives. Nelson Mandela said: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, it will go to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart”.
The biggest mistake we can make is to assume that conversations took place when we communicated below the awareness threshold. Cherish the big tidal waves, and use them to drive for social, economic, and political change.
* Natasja Beyleveld is the Managing Director of NaMedia

Similar News

 

Prioritise your mental health

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marjolize ScholtzWith over 35 million posts tagged #selfcare on Instagram, it’s clear that we’re more aware than ever of the trend to take...

Card fraud on the increase

3 weeks ago - 17 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Riaan ViljoenDuring the lockdown, a whole new generation of users discovered the joys and convenience of online shopping.Worldwide, online debit or credit card...

Be our guest and be your own host

4 weeks ago - 15 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jurgen IsaacsWe sit behind our computer, tablets and other devices all day. Creating documents, doing projects, sending out quotes and all matter of...

Safeguarding our children’s mental health

4 weeks ago - 14 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ayesha WentworthLife is tough, no doubt about it. Just assess your own life and all the things that are thrown at you on...

Managing your debt the easy way

1 month - 11 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidIn August, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points (BPS), a standard unit of...

No going back to old way of schooling

1 month - 11 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareWith the reopening of schools around the country, there are many questions in the minds of every stakeholder of the education sector,...

Is your testament up to date?

1 month - 10 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Paulina ElifasCrises have one thing in common: crucial decisions matter. One lesson we continue to learn as we fight Covid-19, is the significance...

An argument for cannabis

1 month - 03 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Angela Prusa2020 is slowly coming to an end. As I reflect on the Cannabis Journey in Namibia, I want to share the following:...

To truly develop Namibia

1 month - 31 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéWe talk a good game as Namibians, but we are prone to not embracing real change. A small shift here, a...

When the going gets tough…

1 month - 27 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sidney HansteinTeam Namibia member Outsourcing Solutions, a locally owned company that specialises in tailoring world-class human resource services to the needs of Namibian...

Latest News

Business: Create energy amongst your...

14th of October 06:12 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldDuring 2020, we adapted to digital-matter-of-fact at an exponential pace. The fireworks of newly launched online businesses and sales-platforms were cheered on...

NTE moves 10° south

7 hours ago | Events

For the last time, the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) will only focus on promoting tourism in Namibia – from here on ten Southern African –...

Market hours extended in capital

17 hours ago | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

Accident victims' house modification programme...

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as...

Voices from the past

19 hours ago | Social Issues

An extensive archive containing the voices of around 200 Namibians recorded in 1953 and 1954 has just been made more accessible with the launch of...

Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding...

20 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke...

We’ll be counting game

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Environment

With the support of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT), the Nyae Nyae Conservancy undertook its annual game count in September.This involved wildlife...

Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your...

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.Unfortunately, blood collections have...

SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years,...

Load More