Business leadership during a crisis

01 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mbo Luvindao
Merriam-Webster defines a crisis as "an unstable or difficult time or state of affairs". It is unplanned or uncontrolled change. During times of crisis, leadership is critical. While the existing economic crisis caused by Covid-19 is unprecedented, small businesses have historically proved themselves to be flexible and resilient.
The crisis has led to paradigm shifts in the way we view and conduct our business. Don’t bury your head in the sand, but consider new ways of doing things as an entrepreneur. Covid-19 has changed the way we work, and in some industries, it has forced companies and their leaders to accept changes that they would otherwise have taken longer to reach.
The democratisation of technologies such as online shopping, distance learning, working from home using virtual private networks (VPNs), etc. has facilitated working, learning and leisure during the crisis. These key technologies have become pervasive in everyday life.
In adhering to principles of social distancing, banks have been on a drive to decongest banking halls, and e-commerce is critical to this business change. We can gather from this experience with Covid-19 that crises require business leaders to think positive and creatively, adapt quickly, and plan for crisis management. This adaptive rationale is referred to as entrepreneurial thinking.

Entrepreneurial thinking
Entrepreneurial thinking in a crisis can become a competitive advantage, making businesses resilient. Entrepreneurs are a special breed of people. They have an ever-positive attitude that drives them to continue even in the face of adversity.
In times of a crisis, this is not only beneficial but often a vital driving force to push business towards adaptation to the new conditions. Without adaptability, no business can survive the ever-emerging changes of the economic environment, irrespective of what causes them.
Entrepreneurs are keenly aware of the fact that a service today might become redundant tomorrow. Therefore, they continuously think of ways to adapt their products and services to the emerging needs of clients. They are also aware that during times of a crisis, logic often leaves us, but a perceptible crisis plan ensures that business is carried out appropriately and humanely.
As with every plan, communication remains a critical pillar.
Communicating with your customers, bank and suppliers are essential and should be done effectively and as quickly as possible.
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Namibia specifically tend to shy away from communicating with their creditors during times of hardship. This approach can jeopardise the chances of your business surviving the lockdown and the crisis as a whole. SMEs need to contact their banks and discuss how e-commerce and merchant services can enhance their business’ reach during these times.
Communicate with your staff. Acknowledge their concerns and help assuage any fears. As an employer, it will benefit you to be open with your staff while projecting credible hope and positivity. Everyone is aware of the economic slowdown caused by the virus and while retrenchments may be a solution to stop the business from going further into the red; it may be a temporary one with many, sometimes expensive, repercussions.
If possible, take time to strategise and consider some less traditional options. For example, your staff may be willing to work fewer hours instead of becoming unemployed. When people are concerned about their future and that of their families; the best approach is to communicate openly, clearly and sincerely.
Remember that, as a business leader, it is critical to understand the situation around a crisis such as Covid-19 and disseminate credible information. Misinformation and myths are rife, so it's important as leaders to get reliable information to share with staff. Follow official government advice and get information only from reputable sources like the World Health Organisation (WHO) website or the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
Jon Huntsman; the late American businessman and philanthropist, said, “If there’s a silver lining to a bad time, it is this: When facing severe challenges, your mind is normally at its sharpest”.
During this time of crisis, innovative business leaders have an opportunity to change the status quo and initiate new concepts and new thinking to take their businesses to the next level. Our response to a crisis then will ultimately define our future.
Mbo Luvindao is the Branch Manager - SME Finance, Business Banking Division at Bank Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Learning during lockdown

2 weeks ago - 18 May 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin JacobsWith a phased lockdown scheduled to continue for at least another few weeks, life really has transformed in Namibia for everyone.We have...

Coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for fraud

2 weeks ago - 13 May 2020 | Opinion

“During the [Covid-19] recession, we can expect not only more fraud to occur but also more existing fraud to be discovered.”So says Bruce Dorris, president...

Don’t let your house party get hacked

3 weeks ago - 12 May 2020 | Opinion

Johann van RooyenNamibia has been in lockdown for several weeks and it feels like the new normal. Where people can, they have stayed at home...

A new chapter in the story of your life

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desmond NikanorThere is an adage that says “retirement is not closing the book, it is just a brand new chapter”.This saying is especially...

Lessons for the tourism sector post-Covid-19

1 month - 15 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro NesonganoWinston Churchill said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.A quick look at the situation in the Namibian tourism sector reveals...

Make working remotely work for you

1 month - 09 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Janle ViljoenThink back a few weeks ago and imagine someone telling you that within the next few days, your child’s school will be...

Informal workers hardest hit

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mally LikukelaLockdown measures will hit poor people working in the informal economy hardest. Moreover, they are least likely to receive aid or support...

Business unusual

1 month - 07 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Nuno PereiraDid you wake up determined that “today is the day” you will complete that one thing you have been postponing for some...

Improved healthcare through telemedicine and e-health

1 month - 06 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelAs the lockdown starts to take its toll, we are comforted by the fact that we are doing this for our collective...

Priorities in turbulent times

2 months ago - 01 April 2020 | Opinion

Augustinus NgombeTimes like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of...

Latest News

Health supplies for ministry

4 hours ago | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

Post-lockdown buyers looking for these...

19 hours ago | Life Style

Shaken by the effects of Covid-19, the world is going to be a very different place long after we emerge from the lockdown. The way...

CAN donates through CHICA

20 hours ago | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia through its CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme, donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to brave young childhood cancer patients.Mothers travel...

No support for planned B&B...

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an incomplete application and no mandatory consent from the Finkenstein Home Owner’s association (FHA), the City of Windhoek has rejected an application...

Happy in front of the...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] a love for high tech things like website development and code, and adding some photography to that list, it’s easy to balance...

Business leadership during a crisis

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mbo LuvindaoMerriam-Webster defines a crisis as "an unstable or difficult time or state of affairs". It is unplanned or uncontrolled change. During times...

DotA2 tournament starts Sunday

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] DotA2 national tournament qualifier hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) starts on Sunday (7 June) and ends on the 20th,...

‘Onplaat’ vir Andries Bezuidenhout

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Afrikaanse sanger Andries Bezuidenhout het pas sy derde solo album – Onplaats – op die wêreldwye web vrygestel. Dit bevat 12 oorspronklike komposisies, waarvan die...

Nuwe Toyota Corolla – die...

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDie wêreld sonder ’n Toyota Corolla is omtrent soos ’n leefstyl sonder rugby en braaivleis – dit is nou in ’n Suid-Afrikaanse...

Load More