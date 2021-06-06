Business loans for Covid affected SMEs

Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes! Gawaxab has urged businesses affected by Covid-19 to apply for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loans provided by the Ministry of Finance through local banks. Photo file

Speaking at a working dinner at the coast, !Gawaxab said the affected business must have been in good standing with their commercial banks before the onset of the pandemic.

“I want to introduce the availability of financial relief for Covid affected SMEs through the Covid-19 SME Loan Scheme that was announced by Minister of Finance lipumbu Shiimi on 17 November 2020. The scheme is valued at N$500 million and is a government initiative in partnership with local commercial banks, as well as the central bank. The scheme is designed to assist SMEs that were hard hit by the restrictive measures put in place as a response to the pandemic,” he said.

!Gawaxab emphasised that for Namibia’s economy to revive on a long-term basis, import substitution, export promotion and investments should all be considered as feasible policy choices and pursued aggressively. – Nampa



