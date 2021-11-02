Busy Mo/November for CAN

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has a number of events planned for November, dubbed Movember, in support of cancer awareness amongst men.

Dates to make a note of include:

• Men’s Health Clinic

Every Tuesday during November, CAN host a men’s health clinic to screen for prostate cancer. Please call CAN at 061 237740 for more information and to make a booking

• Cupcake Friday

On Friday, 12 November 2021, CAN hosts a fundraiser in support of the men’s health clinic. On sale are meals (Bratwurst, mashed potatoes, gravy and a freshly baked blue cupcake) for the bargain price of N$50. Place your order with Mary-Jane at 061 237740 before Thursday, 11 November 2021.

• Goanikontes Movember

The “2021 Dust n Dirt” challenge comes to an end on Saturday, 20 November 2021 when the Goanikontes Oasis and the CAN Erongo Centre host a family fun day at Goanikontes resort on the outskirts of Swakopmund (Moon Valley). For more information, contact the CAN Erongo Centre at 064 461271.

• Nambob MoMasters Golf Day

Nambob Namibia – previously known as Avbob – and CAN take hands to host the annual MoMasters Golf Day at the Windhoek Golf Club on Friday, 26 November 2021. This is a brilliant opportunity to network and relax, while raising funds to sustain the men’s health clinic and screening for prostate cancer as part of the National Cancer Outreach Programme. For more information to get involved, call Suann at 061 237 740.

